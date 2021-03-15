 

Osisko Mining Corporate Update

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the promotion of Ms. Alix Drapack to Chief Sustainability Officer (“CSO”). As part of the senior management team reporting to the President, the CSO will oversee the corporation’s sustainability activities including Health & Safety, Environment, Community relations and First Nation relations, agreements and partnerships.

Ms. Drapack joined Osisko Mining Inc. in 2016 and was most recently Senior Vice-President Sustainable Development. She is a professional engineer with over 28 years of experience in managing mining, environmental and transportation projects in Canada and the USA, spanning operations, consulting and corporate office settings. Alix graduated from UBC with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mining and Mineral Process Engineering. She also holds an MBA from Arizona State University and is a member (P. Eng.) of the Professional Engineers of Ontario. From 2011 to 2014, as Director of Sustainable Development for Osisko Mining Corporation, Alix led the combined federal and provincial environmental assessment process for the Osisko Hammond Reef Project and was responsible for Aboriginal engagement, public consultation and government relations. Previously she developed and implemented the Environmental Management Program for TransLink and has had mining operations experience including working as a Mill Shift foreman for Inco Ltd.

The new appointment reflects Osisko’s values-based approach and commitment to best practice environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles as the Corporation advances the world-class Windfall deposit towards development.

About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

CONTACT INFORMATION:
John Burzynski
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone (416) 363-8653





