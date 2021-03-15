Par Pacific Announces Public Offering of Common Stock

HOUSTON, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) ( “ Par Pacific ” ) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock. The Company expects to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock from the Company.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint lead bookrunners for the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective February 15, 2019. The offering will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, copies of which may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, the joint lead bookrunners will arrange to send you the preliminary prospectus supplement and related base prospectus if you request them by contacting:

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions 1155 Long Island Avenue Edgewood, New York 11717 Collect telephone: 1-212-834-4533 Email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Attn: Prospectus Department 200 West Street New York, New York 10282 Telephone: 866-471-2526 Facsimile: 212-902-9316 Email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.