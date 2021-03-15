 

Par Pacific Announces Public Offering of Common Stock

HOUSTON, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (Par Pacific) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock. The Company expects to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock from the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, including repaying indebtedness, capital expenditures and funding working capital.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint lead bookrunners for the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective February 15, 2019. The offering will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, copies of which may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the joint lead bookrunners will arrange to send you the preliminary prospectus supplement and related base prospectus if you request them by contacting:

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC  
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions  
1155 Long Island Avenue  
Edgewood, New York 11717  
Collect telephone: 1-212-834-4533  
Email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com   
   
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC  
Attn: Prospectus Department  
200 West Street  
New York, New York 10282  
Telephone: 866-471-2526  
Facsimile: 212-902-9316  
Email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com   

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

