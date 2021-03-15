Morgan Stanley Announces Redemption in Whole of Series J Preferred Stock and Depositary Shares Representing Series J Preferred Stock

Morgan Stanley today announced that it will redeem in whole its outstanding Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series J, liquidation preference $25,000 per share (617474309) (the “Series J Preferred Stock”), and the depositary shares, each representing a 1/25th ownership interest in a share of Series J Preferred Stock (CUSIP 617474AA9) (the “Series J Depositary Shares”), on April 15, 2021 pursuant to the optional redemption provisions provided in the documents governing such Series J Preferred Stock and Series J Depositary Shares. The redemption price per Series J Depositary Share will be $1,000. Such redemption price does not include the declared dividend payment of $10.12813 per Series J Depositary Share that will be payable on the redemption date in the ordinary course to holders of record on the record date for such dividend payment.

Beginning on the redemption date, the Series J Depositary Shares will no longer be deemed outstanding and dividends shall cease to accrue on the Series J Depositary Shares.