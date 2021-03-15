Enviva Partners, LP’s 2020 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva”) announced today that the 2020 unitholder tax packages are available online. Investors can obtain their 2020 tax packages, which include Schedule K-1, and sign up to receive their 2021 K-1 tax package electronically on the internet using this link - Enviva Partners, LP Tax Package Support website . The link is also posted on the Investor Relations section of our website - www.envivabiomass.com . We expect to commence mailing tax packages today. All tax package questions or changes can be directed to Enviva Partners, LP’s K-1 call center at 1-855-839-4124 or made through the Tax Package Support website referenced above.

