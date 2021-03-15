 

Enviva Partners, LP’s 2020 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva”) announced today that the 2020 unitholder tax packages are available online. Investors can obtain their 2020 tax packages, which include Schedule K-1, and sign up to receive their 2021 K-1 tax package electronically on the internet using this link - Enviva Partners, LP Tax Package Support website. The link is also posted on the Investor Relations section of our website - www.envivabiomass.com. We expect to commence mailing tax packages today. All tax package questions or changes can be directed to Enviva Partners, LP’s K-1 call center at 1-855-839-4124 or made through the Tax Package Support website referenced above.

About Enviva Partners, LP

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that aggregates a natural resource, wood fiber, and processes it into a transportable form, wood pellets. The Partnership sells a significant majority of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, Europe, and increasingly in Japan. The Partnership owns and operates nine plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 5.3 million metric tons per year in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. In addition, the Partnership exports wood pellets through its marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia and the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina and from third-party marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida.

To learn more about Enviva Partners, LP, please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com and follow us on social media @Enviva.



