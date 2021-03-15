Voya Financial Announces New Operating Model to Advance Its Growth Strategy

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today several updates to its operating model and leadership team. The new model is designed to advance Voya’s workplace and institutional client-focused strategy and growth plans, as well as ensure a customer-centric focus on health, wealth and investment solutions.

“Voya concluded 2020 with strong momentum across our businesses and, already in 2021, we have made further progress in increasing our company’s focus on providing leading health, wealth and investment solutions through our Retirement, Employee Benefits and Investment Management businesses,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Voya Financial, Inc. “Going forward, we see increased opportunities to leverage our unique capabilities, scale and reach to meet the increasing needs and demands of both employers and their employees. We are focused on how customer and client needs will continue to evolve and – importantly – how we can expand the solution set we offer to drive a more coordinated and integrated experience through the workplace. The operating model changes we are announcing today will put us in a strong position to execute our growth plans and to expand our capabilities.”