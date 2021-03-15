Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

“I am proud of how our team addressed the challenges in 2020 brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and am optimistic about Fuel Tech’s prospects for 2021 and beyond,” said Vincent J. Arnone, President and CEO. “With the closing of our financing in February 2021, we now have approximately $37 million in cash and no debt. We intend to prudently deploy this fresh capital as required to support the growth of our core businesses, accelerate our entry into the dissolved gas infusion / water treatment solutions market, and expand our solutions portfolio with products and technologies that we believe could provide our Company with additional growth potential. We believe that we are well-positioned to capitalize on the anticipated global demand for emissions control solutions and water purification technologies, with near-term demand driven by government policies, public advocacy and financial investment. For 2021, we intend to maintain the lean operating structure that we have created over the last several years and will be guided by a focus on operational excellence, client service, innovation and financial improvement.”

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) , a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter (“Q4 2020”) and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Mr. Arnone continued, “We generated improved performance within our FUEL CHEM business segment during Q4 2020. This reflects contributions from the installation of our TIFI Targeted In-Furnace Injection technology on new domestic coal-fired unit accounts and a return to more normalized run rates across our fleet following a period of slower unit activity due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are continuing to pursue FUEL CHEM application opportunities in the U.S. where owners of coal-fired power generation boilers seek to remain competitive in dispatch markets via the utilization of lower-cost, lower-quality fuels. Outside the U.S. we are focused on multiple sites, including those that burn high sulfur fuel oil in Mexico, biomass and municipal solid waste units in Europe, and coal at sites in Southeast Asia where power demand and related pricing is high, and slagging is an issue.

“Within our Air Pollution Control (APC) business, we expect to capitalize on continuing opportunities for natural gas and industrial applications, with a focus on our SCR and ULTRA technologies on a global basis. The year 2020 was difficult for our APC business, due in large part to pandemic uncertainties and their impact on industrial purchasing activity. However, we remain intensely focused on providing support for bid requests for custom-engineered solutions that fulfill the unique needs of each of our clients and expect that our markets will improve in 2021 as global economic activity strengthens. Despite an overall slowdown in activity, we entered the new year with a global sales pipeline of $40-50 million.”

DGI Dissolved Gas Infusion

“After some pandemic delays in 2020, we are beginning to regain momentum at our Dissolved Gas Infusion (DGITM) business,” Mr. Arnone continued. “Working in support of our technology partner, Kadance Resources, we completed a six-week demonstration at a municipal wastewater treatment facility on the U.S. West Coast in early January. We anticipate supporting a second demonstration at an additional wastewater treatment facility on the West Coast in the second quarter of this year. In February, we completed a demonstration of our DGI technology at a new customer in the pulp and paper business located in the Pacific Northwest. Both demonstrations are currently undergoing stringent data analysis to understand the full and complete benefits of the advanced aeration technology at each site. We expect to complete the data review by early in the second quarter, after which we will assess next steps with respect to commercial development with these accounts. As we continue through 2021, our objective is to advance the development and commercialization of this technology, which will include the design and fabrication of higher capacity DGI equipment delivery systems that we believe will be necessary to address the needs of the majority of our end markets.”

Q4 2020 Consolidated Results Overview

Consolidated revenues increased 26.5% to $6.2 million from $4.9 million in Q4 2019, reflecting higher revenues in both the APC and FUEL CHEM business segments.

Gross margin for Q4 2020 was 41.9% of revenues compared to 0.1% of revenues in Q4 2019. Gross margin in Q4 2020 primarily reflected the mix between APC and FUEL CHEM revenues recognized during the quarter. Gross margin in Q4 2019 included a $2.0 million charge in cost of sales for the period related to an equipment warranty liability with a U.S. APC customer. Excluding the impact of the charge, gross margin in Q4 2019 was 41.1% of revenues. As previously announced, Fuel Tech reached a settlement with its insurance carrier and in Q3 2020 recorded a receivable for the proceeds that reduced cost of sales for the APC business. Collection of the receivable was recorded in Q4 2020.

SG&A expenses declined by 15.3% to $3.8 million from $4.5 million in Q4 2019, reflecting lower administrative and professional services costs.

Net loss from continuing operations narrowed to $(1.5) million, or $(0.07) per share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $(4.3) million, or $(0.18) per share, in Q4 2019. Excluding the impact of the insurance settlement, net loss from continuing operations in Q4 2019 was $(2.3) million, or $(0.10) per diluted share.

Consolidated APC segment backlog at December 31, 2020 was $5.3 million, of which $4.9 million was domestic, as compared to backlog at December 31, 2019 of $9.7 million, of which $8.6 million was domestic.

APC segment revenues increased to $2.5 million in Q4 2020 from $1.7 million in Q4 2019, primarily the result of project timing. APC gross margin was $0.7 million, or 29% of revenue, in Q4 2020. In Q4 2019, APC gross margin, including the $2.0 million warranty charge, was $(1.5) million. Excluding the warranty charge, APC gross margin in Q4 2019 was $0.5 million, or 28% of revenue.

FUEL CHEM segment revenues rose to $3.7 million from $3.2 million in Q4 2019, primarily reflecting installations on three new units during Q3 2020. Segment gross margin was 51% in Q4 2020 and 48% in Q4 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(1.1) million in Q4 2020 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(3.9) million in Q4 2019.

Twelve Month Overview

Consolidated revenues for 2020 were $22.6 million as compared to $30.5 million, due to lower APC and FUEL CHEM revenues.

Consolidated gross margin for full year 2020 and 2019 was 47.2% and 35.5%, respectively, reflecting the factors cited above. Excluding the impact of the $2.6 million insurance settlement and current year claim costs, gross margin in 2020 was 29.8%.

SG&A expenses for 2020 declined by 20.9% to $13.6 million from $17.2 million in 2019, reflecting the Company’s previously completed cost containment initiatives. SG&A attributable to the Company’s China operations was $0.3 million in 2020 as compared to $1.8 million in 2019.

Net loss from continuing operations was $(4.3) million, or $(0.17) per share, in 2020. Net loss from continuing operations in 2019, including the unreimbursed customer remediation costs, was $(7.9) million, or $(0.32) per share. Excluding the impact of the unreimbursed customer remediation costs, net loss from continuing operations in 2019 was $(5.9) million, or $(0.24) per share.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(2.9) million in 2020 as compared to $(6.2) million in 2019.

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2020 total cash was $12.6 million including restricted cash of $2.0 million, down from total cash of $13.5 million, including restricted cash of $2.6 million, at December 31, 2019. Stockholders’ Equity was $22.3 million, or $0.88 per share.

As previously announced, on February 17, 2021 Fuel Tech closed a private placement that consisted of 5,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,500,000 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $5.1625 per share and associated warrant, that was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Total gross proceeds to the Company were approximately $25.8 million before fees and expenses.

FUEL TECH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,640 $ 10,914 Restricted cash 1,595 2,080 Accounts receivable, net 6,548 6,473 Inventories, net 97 264 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,193 1,879 Total current assets 21,073 21,610 Property and equipment, net 5,220 5,662 Goodwill 2,116 2,116 Other intangible assets, net 553 906 Restricted cash 371 507 Right-of-use operating lease assets 394 362 Other assets 361 443 Total assets $ 30,088 $ 31,606 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,353 $ 2,117 Accrued liabilities: Operating lease liabilities - current 149 182 Employee compensation 930 519 Other accrued liabilities 2,099 1,976 Total current liabilities 5,531 4,794 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 237 180 Long-term borrowings 1,556 — Deferred income taxes 134 171 Other liabilities 309 286 Total liabilities 7,767 5,431 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 25,639,702 and 25,053,480 shares issued, and 25,228,951 and 24,592,578 outstanding in 2020 and 2019, respectively 262 254 Additional paid-in capital 140,138 139,560 Accumulated deficit (114,603 ) (110,325 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,370 ) (1,778 ) Nil coupon perpetual loan notes 76 76 Treasury stock, at cost (Note 6) (2,182 ) (1,612 ) Total stockholders’ equity 22,321 26,175 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,088 $ 31,606

FUEL TECH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 6,216 $ 4,912 $ 22,550 $ 30,467 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 3,613 4,883 11,912 19,637 Selling, general and administrative 3,775 4,456 13,600 17,191 Restructuring charge — — — 625 Research and development 297 304 1,177 1,127 Intangible assets abandonment 197 — 197 127 7,882 9,643 26,886 38,707 Operating loss from continuing operations (1,666 ) (4,731 ) (4,336 ) (8,240 ) Interest (expense) income (4 ) 19 (4 ) 41 Foreign exchange gain — 370 — 370 Other income (expense), net 35 (7 ) 119 (8 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (1,635 ) (4,349 ) (4,221 ) (7,837 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 92 9 (57 ) (14 ) Net loss from continuing operations (1,543 ) (4,340 ) (4,278 ) (7,851 ) Loss from discontinued operations — — — (1 ) Net loss $ (1,543 ) $ (4,340 ) $ (4,278 ) $ (7,852 ) Net loss per common share: Basic Continuing operations $ (0.07 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.32 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ — Basic net loss per common share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.32 ) Diluted Continuing operations $ (0.07 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.32 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ — Diluted net loss per common share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.32 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 24,798,000 24,257,000 24,691,000 24,202,000 Diluted 24,798,000 24,257,000 24,691,000 24,202,000

FUEL TECH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (1,543 ) $ (4,340 ) $ (4,278 ) $ (7,852 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments 219 (217 ) 408 (493 ) Comprehensive loss $ (1,324 ) $ (4,557 ) $ (3,870 ) $ (8,345 )

FUEL TECH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) For the years ended December 31, 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (4,278 ) $ (7,852 ) Loss from discontinued operations — 1 Net loss from continuing operations (4,278 ) (7,851 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 663 810 Amortization 185 186 Gain on disposal of equipment (5 ) (3 ) Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recoveries (1,026 ) 421 Deferred income taxes (38 ) — Stock-based compensation, net of forfeitures 290 574 Intangible assets abandonment 197 127 Excess and obsolete inventory provision — (131 ) Foreign exchange gain — 370 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,095 11,415 Inventories 171 818 Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other non-current assets (161 ) 2,239 Accounts payable 198 (7,331 ) Accrued liabilities and other non-current liabilities 2 (5,010 ) Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations (2,707 ) (3,366 ) Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations — (21 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,707 ) (3,387 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of equipment and patents (247 ) (550 ) Net cash used in investing activities - continued operations (247 ) (550 ) Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations — 505 Net cash used in investing activities (247 ) (45 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from Borrowings 1,556 — Proceeds from Option Exercises 296 — Taxes paid on behalf of equity award participants (570 ) (128 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,282 (128 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash 777 (998 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (895 ) (4,558 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 13,501 18,059 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 12,606 $ 13,501 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for: Income taxes $ 95 $ 18

FUEL TECH, INC. BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL DATA (in thousands) Three months ended December 31, 2020 Air

Pollution

Control

Segment FUEL

CHEM

Segment Other Total Revenues from external customers $ 2,538 $ 3,678 $ — $ 6,216 Cost of sales (1,801 ) (1,812 ) — (3,613 ) Gross margin 737 1,866 — 2,603 Selling, general and administrative — — (3,775 ) (3,775 ) Research and development — — (297 ) (297 ) Intangible assets abandonment — — (197 ) (197 ) Operating income (loss) from continuing operations $ 737 $ 1,866 $ (4,269 ) $ (1,666 ) Three months ended December 31, 2019 Air

Pollution

Control

Segment FUEL

CHEM

Segment Other Total Revenues from external customers $ 1,674 $ 3,238 $ — $ 4,912 Cost of sales (3,194 ) (1,689 ) — (4,883 ) Gross margin (1,520 ) 1,549 — 29 Selling, general and administrative — — (4,456 ) (4,456 ) Research and development — — (304 ) (304 ) Intangible assets abandonment — — — — Operating (loss) income from continuing operations $ (1,520 ) $ 1,549 $ (4,760 ) $ (4,731 ) For the year ended December 31, 2020 Air

Pollution

Control

Segment FUEL

CHEM

Segment Other Total Revenues from external customers $ 8,557 $ 13,993 $ — $ 22,550 Cost of sales (4,583 ) (7,329 ) — (11,912 ) Gross margin 3,974 6,664 — 10,638 Selling, general and administrative — — (13,600 ) (13,600 ) Restructuring charge — — — — Research and development — — (1,177 ) (1,177 ) Intangible assets abandonment — — (197 ) (197 ) Operating income (loss) from continuing operations $ 3,974 $ 6,664 $ (14,974 ) $ (4,336 ) For the year ended December 31, 2019 Air

Pollution

Control

Segment FUEL

CHEM

Segment Other Total Revenues from external customers $ 14,082 $ 16,385 $ — $ 30,467 Cost of sales (11,256 ) (8,381 ) — (19,637 ) Gross margin 2,826 8,004 — 10,830 Selling, general and administrative — — (17,191 ) (17,191 ) Restructuring charge (625 ) — — (625 ) Research and development — — (1,127 ) (1,127 ) Intangible assets abandonment — — (127 ) (127 ) Operating income (loss) from continuing operations $ 2,201 $ 8,004 $ (18,445 ) $ (8,240 )

FUEL TECH, INC.

GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION

(in thousands)

Information concerning Fuel Tech’s operations by geographic area is provided below. Revenues are attributed to countries based on the location of the customer. Assets are those directly associated with operations of the geographic area.

For the years ended December 31, 2020 2019 Revenues: United States $ 18,622 $ 25,882 Foreign 3,928 4,585 $ 22,550 $ 30,467

As of December 31, 2020 2019 Assets: United States $ 24,524 $ 23,460 Foreign 5,564 8,764 $ 30,088 $ 32,224

FUEL TECH, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Loss $ (1,543 ) $ (4,340 ) $ (4,278 ) $ (7,852 ) Interest expense, net (4 ) (19 ) (4 ) (41 ) Income tax expense (92 ) (9 ) 57 14 Depreciation expense 168 166 663 810 Amortization expense 46 68 185 186 EBITDA (1,425 ) (4,134 ) (3,377 ) (6,883 ) Intangible assets abandonment/impairment 197 - 197 127 Stock compensation expense 82 217 290 574 ADJUSTED EBITDA (1,146 ) (3,917 ) (2,890 ) (6,182 )

Adjusted EBITDA

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the Company has provided an Adjusted EBITDA disclosure as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation expense, amortization expense, stock compensation expense, and intangible assets abandonment and building impairment. The Company's reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Adjusted EBITDA is provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and ability to generate cash flow, which we believe is a meaningful measure for our investor and analyst communities. In many cases non-GAAP financial measures are utilized by these individuals to evaluate Company performance and ultimately determine a reasonable valuation for our common stock. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest GAAP measure of net income (loss) has been included in the above financial table.

