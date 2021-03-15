Advance Auto Parts Announces Leadership Changes and Store Expansion in California
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, today announced Mike Broderick, executive vice president, merchandising and store operations support, is leaving Advance to pursue his long-standing career goal of being a CEO. As a result, the company also announced expanded responsibilities for several executive leaders designed to streamline operations, deliver efficiencies and support its ongoing transformation.
"On behalf of the entire Advance team I want to thank Mike for his leadership over the past four years and helping to launch many of our strategic initiatives,” said Tom Greco, president and chief executive officer of Advance Auto Parts. “Mike has been integral in improving our merchandising and supplier relationships, which we believe will drive meaningful growth for many years to come. While we are disappointed to see Mike leave, we wish him nothing but the best as he begins this new chapter in his career.”
Deep Bench of Proven Leaders
Michael C. Creedon, Jr., Advance’s president, U.S. Stores, has been promoted to executive vice president, U.S. stores. In addition to his current responsibilities with field leadership of U.S. Stores, Creedon will assume new responsibilities for all store support functions and new store openings. This gives Creedon end to end ownership of the company’s store operations strategy and execution. Creedon joined Advance in December 2013 and has held various senior leadership roles across store operations and professional sales and has served in his current role since May 2020. Over that time, Creedon has built a track record of developing talent and raising the bar on execution which has led to improved store sales and profitability.
Executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Jason McDonell’s role has been expanded to executive vice president, merchandising, marketing and e-commerce. McDonell will assume responsibility for all merchandising and sourcing for Advance in addition to leading the enterprise marketing and e-commerce functions. This will enable McDonell to fully integrate the marketing, merchandising and omnichannel agendas across both professional and DIY channels. McDonell joined Advance in July 2019 as chief marketing officer and has built a strong marketing team. McDonell also launched Advance Same Day delivery and the DieHard battery brand which has driven accelerated growth and share gains.
