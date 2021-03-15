Advance Auto Parts Announces Leadership Changes and Store Expansion in California

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, today announced Mike Broderick, executive vice president, merchandising and store operations support, is leaving Advance to pursue his long-standing career goal of being a CEO. As a result, the company also announced expanded responsibilities for several executive leaders designed to streamline operations, deliver efficiencies and support its ongoing transformation.

"On behalf of the entire Advance team I want to thank Mike for his leadership over the past four years and helping to launch many of our strategic initiatives,” said Tom Greco, president and chief executive officer of Advance Auto Parts. “Mike has been integral in improving our merchandising and supplier relationships, which we believe will drive meaningful growth for many years to come. While we are disappointed to see Mike leave, we wish him nothing but the best as he begins this new chapter in his career.”