 

ibex Continues Philippines Expansion with Completion of Second Site in Bohol

ibex (NASDAQ:IBEX), a leading global provider of CX technology & outsourcing solutions, today announced the opening of its second site in Bohol, Philippines, in the Plaza Marcela complex.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of Plaza Marcela - our second site opening in Bohol, bringing us to over 1300 agents in the province, and clearly the leader in this amazing market,” said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. “Bohol offers a highly educated talent pool, and it’s quickly becoming the digital customer support engine for some of the world’s leading brands. As ibex drives end-to-end digital transformation efforts for our clients, Bohol has become a key pillar in our BPO 2.0 strategy.”

ibex's new site is located in Tagbilaran City, Bohol and is the company’s eighth contact center in the Philippines. The Plaza Marcela office features 560 production seats, two production spaces, training rooms, meeting rooms, conference rooms, data rooms, a full recruitment area, and sleeping quarters.

A highly educated population, Bohol has 18 universities producing 10,000 graduates each year, matched by exceptional government support and a new international airport. As ibex continues to provide innovative performance technology solutions for its clients through its Wave X platform, customer experience agents with digital fluency are central to client and customer success.

“As we’ve all learned over the past few years, good customer experience depends on a great digital experience,” says Potski Alvarez, SVP and Country Manager at ibex. “We chose to expand in Bohol in order to stay ahead of the global demand for highly educated, diverse, and digitally proficient customer care agents. Digital transformation and execution depend on an outsourcer’s ability to deploy the right people in the contact center, and we’re thrilled to be expanding our recruiting pool yet again in Bohol.”

ibex operates 31 contact centers worldwide, in the U.S., Philippines, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Pakistan, and Senegal, with 24,000+ global employees working at home and in-center, utilizing ibex’s powerful Wave X platform to drive contact center performance and client success.

ibex's Plaza Marcela site is scheduled to launch on April 15th, 2021. To learn more about exciting new opportunities with ibex in Bohol, visit ibex.co/join-us.

ABOUT ibex

With services ranging from customer service, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence & analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys & feedback analytics, ibex helps brands accelerate growth, decrease costs, and ignite valuable brand interactions anywhere along the customer lifecycle.



