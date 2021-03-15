 

Tufin Announces Policy Change Automation App for Cisco ACI

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 21:19  |  24   |   |   

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced the release of the Policy Change Automation (PCA) app for Cisco ACI, further advancing Tufin’s leadership in security policy automation in Software Defined Networking (SDN) environments.

Cisco Application Centric Infrastructure (Cisco ACI), a SDN solution, offers many deployment and configuration options that can lead to potentially complex implementations, placing strains on day-to-day operations. While automation solutions for ACI avoid manual errors and make change requests more efficient, they must accommodate a wide variety of possible implementations, deploying the right ACI contracts and relevant firewall rule changes.

The PCA app for Cisco ACI addresses these challenges and accelerates business application deployment. The app integrates with Ansible to provide flexible automation of changes to Cisco ACI access rules in compliance with an organization’s security policies. And through Tufin’s market-leading security policy automation platform, the Tufin Orchestration Suite, DevOps and security teams can centrally and proactively ensure that changes do not violate security policies and introduce unnecessary risk into the ACI Fabric and the wider hybrid environment.

“Tufin’s Policy Change Automation app furthers our leadership in SDN automation to accelerate the deployment of ACI Fabric apps and automate changes with ACI contracts and relevant firewall rules,” said Pamela Cyr, Senior Vice President of Business and Corporate Development at Tufin. “With centralized visibility and consistent network security policy enforcement, users can now manage Cisco ACI and the rest of the environment in unison.”

The Tufin Policy Change Automation app for Cisco ACI is available to Tufin customers for a free 30-day trial and can be downloaded from the Tufin Marketplace.

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Find out more at: www.tufin.com

Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech

Read more on Tufin’s blog: Suite Talk



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tufin Announces Policy Change Automation App for Cisco ACI Tufin (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced the release of the Policy Change Automation (PCA) app for Cisco ACI, further advancing Tufin’s leadership in security policy automation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
United States Steel Corporation Issues Revision to First Quarter 2021 Guidance
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
bluebird bio Presents Long-Term Data for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) Gene Therapy ...
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Tufin Announces Vulnerability-Based Change Automation App
01.03.21
Tufin Extends Market Leadership in Automation of Hybrid Cloud Environments