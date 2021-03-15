 

Lands’ End Announces Organizational Changes to Advance Strategic Growth Strategies

DODGEVILLE, Wis., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End today announced organizational changes designed to advance its strategic growth plans and accelerate the pace of execution as it operates towards achieving its previously stated 2023 financial targets.

  • James Gooch has been promoted to President and has retained his role as Chief Financial Officer. As President, he will oversee the Company’s eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party and Retail businesses.

  • Sarah Rasmusen, Chief Customer Officer, has been promoted to Executive Vice President and will oversee the Company’s information technology and performance marketing functions.

  • Peter Gray, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, will oversee the Company’s distribution center operations.

  • All three executives, in addition to Chieh Tsai, Executive Vice President, Chief Product Officer, and Matt Trainor, Senior Vice President, Brand Creative will continue to report to Jerome Griffith, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Griffith said, “When I joined the Company in 2017, my objective was to transform Lands’ End into a digitally-led organization in order to capitalize on the brand’s authentic American heritage. We have developed and continue to execute across our strategic pillars of getting the product right, being digitally driven, creating a successful uni-channel strategy, and investing in process and infrastructure. As a result of these strategies, we have more than doubled EBITDA since fiscal 2016.   On the heels of our successes, we are focused on executing the next chapter of profitable growth for our Company, and achieving our 2023 targets. With the leadership realignment and streamlining of direct reports, I will focus a majority of my time on our strategic direction and future growth opportunities. I want to congratulate Jim on his promotion. His partnership has been instrumental in getting us to where we are as an organization today. I would also like to congratulate Sarah and Peter, both of whom have proven to be highly capable executives, on their expanded responsibilities. We have assembled a strong leadership team over the last four years, and we are excited to continue our journey.”

