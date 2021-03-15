MetaBank Names Kia Tang as Chief People and Inclusion Officer

As Chief People and Inclusion Officer, Kia will take charge of MetaBank’s initiatives to further integrate DEI into the company’s culture, programs, and solutions. Additionally, Kia will drive alignment of MetaBank’s workplace strategy across both physical and remote locations, and lead and oversee facilities and administration.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaBank, N.A., an industry leading financial enablement provider, today announced that Kia Tang has joined the company as Chief People and Inclusion Officer. Kia will oversee People & Culture and lead enterprise-level Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). She will report to Brad Hanson, Co-President and CEO of MetaBank.

Commenting on this key addition, Hanson said: “Kia brings a passion and fundamental understanding of the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion to an organization’s long-term success. She is a resourceful and creative strategist skilled in human resources, operations and finance. The combination of Kia’s skillset and the expanded role of Chief People and Inclusion Officer marks an important point in MetaBank’s history and mission to support financial inclusion for all.”

Most recently, Kia served as a consultant at Heidrick & Struggles where she placed executive and board-level talent across a variety of sectors including banking, asset management, and technology.

Kia commented: “I have seen first-hand the transformational benefits diversity and inclusion can have in unlocking the full potential of an organization. MetaBank supports those who are often overlooked by the financial system, and I am proud to help build a diverse and inspired culture that is representative of that mission.”

Prior to her work at Heidrick & Struggles, Kia served as Chief Operating Officer at a large boutique recruiting firm focused on the alternative asset management space. She also worked in mergers and acquisitions investment banking at Deutsche Bank, private equity at Harvard Capital Management, and her own startup venture in the video game industry. Kia graduated cum laude with a BA in Economics and Finance from Harvard University.

About MetaBank, N.A.

MetaBank, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH), a South Dakota-based financial holding company. MetaBank, is a financial enablement company that works to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity for all. MetaBank strives to remove barriers that traditional institutions put in the way of financial access, and promote economic mobility by providing responsible, secure, high quality financial products that contribute to individuals and communities at the core of the real economy. Additional information can be found by visiting www.metabank.com.

