Max Sound Corp (MAX-D) Signs Landmark Agreement with Formula 4 Protocol in Deal it calls the New Paradigm-Shattering Precedent For HD Audio Branded Content that Includes National and then International Distribution in Major Retail
SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Max Sound Corp (OTC: MAXD) announced today that it has signed a Joint Venture Licensing Agreement providing its HD Audio
Technology to Formula 4 Protocol, one of the top up and coming Life Mastery programs that is leveling people up all over the world leading them to a substantially improved
experience of rapid positive changes in every area of their life. Formula 4 Protocol will begin immediately upgrading yet again its successful line as an improved, premium offering
of courses and meditations processed and branded with MAX-D HD Audio to provide users the option of an even deeper, more immersive transformational experience than has already been
reported in some 62,000 users over two one-year test markets.
Formula 4 Protocol has received thousands of positive audio, video and written reviews primarily from the most important people on earth... its student-customers. Including over the top things said like no other program in its class ever before has had as spontaneous reactions or otherwise such as “this is the best thing you will ever get in your life” and “this is as close to a magic bullet as you can get.” Especially, noteworthy is the line of cutting-edge Formula 4 Protocol meditations, which take its users through a transformative and healing experience.
Hailed by thousands of its students for its ability to produce epic breakthroughs on many levels, Formula 4's newly reimagined courses are an organic combination of cutting edge visual and audio technologies that are delivered in an intimate setting to students of Life Mastery from all types of backgrounds now available globally on the Teachable.com platform. Based in large part on the Science of Psychoneuroimmunology, and proven to work through the conscious, subconscious and heart-based energy-centers, Formula 4 incorporates the most advanced evolutionary principles available in the world today, based in un-challengeable science, research and well documented human experience, consistently demonstrating a spontaneous and dramatic ability to increase cellular health down to the atomic particle level. Formula 4’s meditations utilize an ultra-advanced hybrid of digital and analog stimuli, incorporating cybernetics, the blended hypnosis principles of Milton Erickson and Delores Cannon (QHHT), as well as health producing sonic frequencies and multi-layered visualizers, that are sequenced to consistently energize and rapidly retrain the living ecosystem to the highest form of our positive capabilities, the net-effect of which is to give each Formula 4 practitioner amazing (yet often outrageous sounding results) that manifest daily improvements in health, happiness, abundance, gratitude, love and celebration. To experience the incredible benefits of Formula 4 privately, visit: https://Formula4Protocol.com
