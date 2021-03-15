Max Sound Corp (MAX-D) Signs Landmark Agreement with Formula 4 Protocol in Deal it calls the New Paradigm-Shattering Precedent For HD Audio Branded Content that Includes National and then International Distribution in Major Retail

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Max Sound Corp (OTC: MAXD) announced today that it has signed a Joint Venture Licensing Agreement providing its HD Audio Technology to Formula 4 Protocol, one of the top up and coming Life Mastery programs that is leveling people up all over the world leading them to a substantially improved experience of rapid positive changes in every area of their life. Formula 4 Protocol will begin immediately upgrading yet again its successful line as an improved, premium offering of courses and meditations processed and branded with MAX-D HD Audio to provide users the option of an even deeper, more immersive transformational experience than has already been reported in some 62,000 users over two one-year test markets.



Formula 4 Protocol has received thousands of positive audio, video and written reviews primarily from the most important people on earth... its student-customers. Including over the top things said like no other program in its class ever before has had as spontaneous reactions or otherwise such as “this is the best thing you will ever get in your life” and “this is as close to a magic bullet as you can get.” Especially, noteworthy is the line of cutting-edge Formula 4 Protocol meditations, which take its users through a transformative and healing experience.