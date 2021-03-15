Hersha Hospitality Trust to Report First Quarter 2021 Earnings on April 28, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) (“Hersha” or the “Company”), owner of high-quality hotels in urban gateway markets and regional resort destinations, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the first quarter 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Hosting the call will be Mr. Jay H. Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Neil H. Shah, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Ashish Parikh, Chief Financial Officer.



A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hersha.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-317-6003 or 1-412-317-6061 for international participants and entering the passcode 3350361 approximately 10 minutes in advance of the call. A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, April 29, 2021 through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Friday, May 28, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for international participants. The passcode for the replay is 10153287. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.