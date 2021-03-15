Paya Announces Launch of Proposed Public Primary and Secondary Offering of Common Stock

Paya intends to use any net proceeds from the sale of its common stock for general corporate purposes, which may include future acquisitions. Paya will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholder.

ATLANTA, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) (“Paya Holdings”, “Paya” or the “Company”), a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, today announced the commencement of a public offering of its common stock by the Company and a selling stockholder. The Company is offering 10,000,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the selling stockholder is offering 10,000,000 shares of common stock pursuant to the Registration Statement. The selling stockholder intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of Paya’s common stock.

Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse are acting as lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Evercore ISI, Raymond James and William Blair are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at 1-800-221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.