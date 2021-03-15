Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for February 2021

The net asset value (NAV) of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) unit at end of February 2021 amounted to EUR 1.1416 per unit. Compared to the previous month, NAV per unit decreased by -0.23%. The NAV decrease was mainly affected by distribution to unitholders of EUR 1.3 million. Eliminating dividend distribution, the NAV increase during the month would have been +0.73% compared to the previous month. EPRA NAV and EPRA NRV as at the end of February 2021 decreased to EUR 1.2233 per unit, corresponding to a decrease of -0.31% over the last month.

Consolidated net rental income for February 2021 amounted to EUR 1.5 million, corresponding to a net rental income increase of EUR 0.2 million compared to the previous month (EUR 1.3 million in January 2021). Successful negotiations with the tenants led to a growth of rental income in February 2021 after the Fund granted sizeable rent reliefs to its most affected tenants in January 2021. The Fund’s management team has successfully signed debt repayment schedules with several tenants resulting in a partial reversal of provisions for bad debts. The Fund earned an unaudited consolidated net profit of EUR 0.8 million in February 2021.