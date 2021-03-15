 

Bluma Wellness Announces US$7.5 Million Loan from Cresco Labs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 21:30  |  28   |   |   

Bluma Wellness Inc. (the “Company” or “Bluma Wellness”) (CSE: BWEL.U) (OTCQX:BMWLF) announces that its wholly-owned, indirect operating subsidiary, 3 Boys Farm, LLC (d/b/a One Plant Florida) (“One Plant Florida”), has agreed to borrow the principal amount of US$7,500,000 (the “Loan”) from a subsidiary of Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco”). The proceeds of the Loan are expected to be used for capital expenditures associated with the expansion of One Plant’s operations in the State of Florida and to satisfy tax liabilities relating to the settlement of vested restricted share units (each an “RSU”).

The unpaid principal amount of the Loan, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, will be due and payable, in cash, on the earlier of (i) the termination or expiration of the arrangement agreement between Cresco and the Company dated January 13, 2021; and (ii) December 31, 2021, unless declared due and payable prior to maturity as a result of an event of default. The Loan may be prepaid in whole or in part at any time, without premium or penalty.

About Bluma Wellness Inc.

Bluma Wellness Inc. owns and operates a vertically-integrated, licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida doing business as “One Plant Florida.” One Plant Florida cultivates, processes, dispenses and retails medical cannabis to qualified patients in the State of Florida through multiple retail dispensaries and an innovative next-day door-to-door e-commerce home delivery service, thereby offering convenient access for its customers and meeting the demands of an evolving retail landscape. Bluma Wellness plans to continue expanding its cultivation and distribution operations as the Florida market grows.

Additional Information

The Company’s securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws including information relating to the expected use of the proceeds of the Loan and its repayment. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things: risks relating to cannabis being illegal under US federal law and risks of US federal enforcement actions related to cannabis activities; the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; negative changes in the political environment or in the regulation of medical cannabis in the state of Florida; the risk of any disruptions to the Company’s business and operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; negative shifts in public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry and cannabis consumption; increasing competition in the industry; risks of product liability and other safety-related liability as a result of usage of the Company’s cannabis products; the Company’s limited operating history with no assurance of profitability; the ability of the Company to access future financing if needed or on terms acceptable to the Company; the risk of defaulting on its existing debt; risk of shortages of or price increases in key inputs, suppliers and skilled labor; the risks inherent in running agricultural operations such as pests and crop failure; loss of licenses; reliance on key personnel; cybersecurity risks; constraints on marketing products; fraudulent activity by employees, contractors and consultants; tax and insurance related risks and risk of litigation.

The forward-looking information in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bluma Wellness Announces US$7.5 Million Loan from Cresco Labs Bluma Wellness Inc. (the “Company” or “Bluma Wellness”) (CSE: BWEL.U) (OTCQX:BMWLF) announces that its wholly-owned, indirect operating subsidiary, 3 Boys Farm, LLC (d/b/a One Plant Florida) (“One Plant Florida”), has agreed to borrow the principal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
bluebird bio Presents Long-Term Data for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) Gene Therapy ...
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
Mr. Cooper Group Announces Sale of Title365 for $500 Million
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Bluma Wellness Inc. Announces Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for Its Proposed Acquisition By Cresco Labs
05.03.21
Bluma Wellness Inc. Provides End-of-Month Operations Update and Financial Highlights for February 2021
26.02.21
Bluma Wellness Announces Filing of Circular and Date of Special Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Cresco Labs