Frontier Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $230 Million Initial Public Offering

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses, today announced that it closed its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 3,000,000 units. Total gross proceeds from the offering are $230,000,000, before deducing underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “FRONU.” Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “FRON” and “FRONW,” respectively.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., sponsored by an affiliate of Falcon Edge Capital and Apeiron Investment Group, is led by Chief Executive Officer Christian Angermayer, Co-Presidents Rick Gerson and Ryan Khoury and Co-Chairmen of the board David A. Sinclair and Peter Attia and director Jonathan Christodoro. The Company intends to leverage its leadership team’s experiences to create significant long-term value for the Company’s shareholders. The team’s experiences include: Christian Angermayer as founder of Apeiron Investment Group, Peter Attia as a practicing physician focusing on the applied science of longevity and co-founder and chief medical officer of the fasting app Zero, and David A. Sinclair as Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School and co-founder of several biotechnology companies. While the Company intends to pursue opportunities at the intersection of the healthcare and technology industries, the Company will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region in its identification and acquisition of a target company.