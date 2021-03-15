AerSale Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Looking forward to 2021, the Company expects continued growth driven by anticipated strong MRO volume due to the recommissioning of commercial aircraft, a return of whole asset sales primarily from its Boeing 757 procurement program, contributions from its innovative AerAware product launch, and the gradual recovery of commercial markets.

The Company reported fourth quarter 2020 revenue of $49.4 million and full year 2020 revenue of $208.9 million. Revenue in the fourth quarter and full-year of 2020 were adversely impacted by the effects of COVID-19 on AerSale’s commercial customers, which resulted in lower used serviceable material (USM) and whole asset sales. Fourth quarter GAAP net income was $0.6 million and full year 2020 net income was $8.5 million. Full year 2020 adjusted EBITDA was $51.9 million and fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $3.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA reflected benefits from the CARES Act, cost reductions in response to COVID-19, and strong performance in the Company’s aircraft MRO business.

Nicolas Finazzo, AerSale’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to report our first quarterly and year-end results as a public company, and are grateful for the confidence our shareholders have placed in the AerSale team to generate long-term value. 2020 marked a challenging year globally and particularly in the aerospace industry as a result of the effects of COVID-19. We believe our ability to navigate these headwinds is a testament to the extraordinary efforts of our dedicated and skilled workforce, demonstrates the resilience of our business, and validates the fully-integrated aircraft service model we have established. Our ability to service aircraft at every point in the cycle not only adds tremendous value to our customers, but also allows us to emerge into 2021 positioned to resume our growth trajectory.”

Finazzo continued, “In the year ahead we expect our MRO facilities to be operating at or near capacity as we continue to work on freighter aircraft conversions and support the continued maintenance and reactivation of parked aircraft as commercial aviation gradually recovers. Our team was also able to make important investments in our Boeing 757 program, which is expected to bolster operating performance as we finalize customer contracts. Finally, we anticipate launching our AerAware program with our first customer in 2021, which will bring innovative military technology to commercial aviation through a partnership with Universal Avionics, an ELBIT Systems company. We believe the AerAware program represents a significant long-term revenue opportunity for AerSale.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results of Operations

For the fourth quarter of 2020, AerSale reported consolidated revenue of $49.4 million, which did not include any whole asset sales. In the fourth quarter of 2019, revenue was $120.9 million, which included $57 million of whole asset sales. The Company’s revenue was adversely impacted by the effects of COVID-19 on its commercial customers, which resulted in declines in whole asset and USM sales. These effects were partially offset by stronger aircraft storage volume and related aircraft maintenance work.

Asset Management Solutions (AMS) revenue was $17.4 million compared to $98.2 million in the prior year period. In addition to whole asset sales, USM revenue declined as a result of fewer opportunities to buy feedstock, the decrease in demand for existing inventory, and lower utilization rates on flight equipment against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic also led to the grounding of a significant portion of the global passenger fleet and reduced passenger air travel, which negatively impacted the demand for USM parts consumption for maintenance and overhaul activity.

Revenue from TechOps increased 41% to $32 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and partially offset the decline in AMS volume. The increase in TechOps revenue was largely driven by our aircraft MRO facilities as this business benefitted from the increased storage demand from the groundings noted above. AerSale’s aircraft MRO facilities are strategically located in dry desert environments in New Mexico and Arizona, which are ideal for aircraft storage.

Gross margin remained consistent with the fourth quarter of 2019 at 26.6%, as measures taken by AerSale during 2020 translated into efficiencies and cost savings across its business lines.

Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 15.5% from the fourth quarter of 2019 to $15 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to cost savings initiatives taken as a result of COVID-19.

Loss from operations was $26 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to income from operations of $12.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The benefit from income tax was $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, while the provision for income tax was $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.6 million, or 1.3% of sales, compared to $9 million, or 7.4% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $3.3 million, or 6.7% of sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $23.8 million, or 19.7% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Results of Operations

For the fiscal year 2020, AerSale reported consolidated revenue of $208.9 million, which included whole asset sales of $3.1 million, compared to $304.2 million in 2019, which included $70.1 million of whole asset sales. The Company’s revenues may fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year for whole asset sales, and therefore, progress should be monitored based on asset purchases and related sales. In addition, the Company’s revenue was adversely impacted by the effects of COVID-19 on its commercial customers. These effects were partially offset by stronger aircraft storage volume and related MRO work.

AMS revenue was $98.7 million compared to $221.8 million in the prior year period. In addition to whole asset sales, USM revenue declined as a result of fewer opportunities to buy feedstock, the decrease in demand for existing inventory, and lower utilization rates on flight equipment against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic also led to the grounding of a significant portion of the global passenger fleet and lowered passenger air travel, which resulted in diminished demand for USM parts consumption for maintenance and overhaul activity.

Revenue from TechOps increased by approximately 33.8% to $110.2 million and partially offset the decline in ASM volume. The increase in TechOps revenue was largely driven by our heavy MRO operations as these businesses benefitted from increased storage demand.

AerSale expects the significant number of aircraft currently stored at its facilities to provide upside opportunities for reactivation work, heavy maintenance, and cargo conversion going forward; as well as an advantage in identifying well-maintained feedstock for our Asset Management segment.

The revenue split between the AMS and TechOps segments was fairly balanced in 2020 as the business mix changed as a result of the pandemic, demonstrating AerSale’s ability to respond effectively to changing market dynamics. However, as the passenger aviation market recovers, the Company expects both AMS and TechOps to benefit.

Gross margin was 25.3% in 2020 compared to 28% in 2019, which was primarily driven by the change in sales mix noted above.

Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 7% to $55.6 million primarily due to cost reduction efforts taken during the pandemic. The Company also benefitted from a CARES Act grant received in 2020 that reduced cost of sales and operating expenses by $12.7 million.

Income from operations for the year 2020 was $11.3 million, compared to $22.1 million for 2019. The provision for income tax was $1.6 million for 2020, compared to $4.2 million in 2019.

GAAP net income for 2020 was $8.5 million, or 4.1% of sales, compared to $15.5 million, or 5.1% of sales, in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 was $51.9 million, or 24.8% of sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $56.9 million, or 18.7% of sales, in 2019. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin primarily reflects benefits from the CARES Act, cost reduction efforts and strong performance in the Company’s MRO and aircraft storage business.

Martin Garmendia, AerSale’s Chief Financial Officer, said: “Our strong financial performance is the result of the multi-dimensional and fully-integrated business model we spent the last decade building. Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we made adjustments in areas impacted by the pandemic, but continued to invest in our business units experiencing the greatest demand. The diversity of our revenue sources has created a counter-cyclical hedge, enabling AerSale to thrive in a challenging commercial aviation market. We believe we are well positioned to outperform our competitors in the upcoming recovery.”

2021 Guidance

AerSale expects revenue of $340–$360 million and adjusted EBITDA of $60-$70 million in 2021. This outlook reflects an increase in activity in the Company’s AMS segment, strong demand for its on-airport MRO services, accelerating demand in cargo and E-Commerce markets, and increased requests for passenger-to-freighter conversions and other TechOps products and services. The main growth driver of the Asset Management segment is expected to be the monetization of the Boeing 757 feedstock acquisition in 2020. Because of the strong demand for cargo conversion aircraft, AerSale expects to sell the majority of the available aircraft in 2021. For TechOps, in addition to the continued contributions from storage activities, the Company also expects increased contribution from its component MRO businesses as well as the commencement of sales of its AerAware product in late 2021. In 2021, additional CARES Act grant proceeds of $9.2 million were awarded to the Company.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. AerSale defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) after giving effect to interest expense, depreciation and amortization, income tax expense (benefit), management fees, and other non-recurring items. AerSale defines adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

AerSale believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to AerSale’s financial condition and results of operations. AerSale’s management uses certain of these non-GAAP measures to compare AerSale’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and for budgeting and planning purposes. These non- GAAP measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income or net income margin as an indicator of operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity (each as determined in accordance with GAAP).

You should review AerSale’s audited financial statements, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate AerSale’s business. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin differently, and therefore AerSale’s adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

AERSALE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,316,946 $ 17,505,002 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,652,000 and $1,545,000 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 50,214,991 51,867,653 Inventory: Aircraft, airframes, engines, and parts, net 85,191,747 57,918,723 Advance vendor payments 6,205,479 3,247,255 Due from related party 474,257 6,130,990 Deposits, prepaid expenses, and other current assets 7,560,391 5,116,175 Total current assets 178,963,811 141,785,798 Fixed assets: Aircraft and engines held for lease, net 86,844,145 111,896,294 Property and equipment, net 7,839,045 7,461,792 Inventory: Aircraft, airframes, engines, and parts 55,463,352 37,043,804 Deferred income taxes 5,707,912 4,753,679 Deferred financing costs, net 366,750 1,034,564 Deferred customer incentives and other assets, net 270,782 324,869 Due from related party 5,449,739 5,449,739 Goodwill 19,860,168 13,858,551 Other intangible assets, net 28,363,988 20,375,166 Total assets $ 389,129,692 $ 343,984,256 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,363,699 $ 17,030,404 Accrued expenses 8,576,941 9,629,084 Income tax payable 1,324,481 - Lessee and customer purchase deposits 2,819,987 3,473,921 Current portion of long-term debt, net - 3,351,714 Deferred revenue 2,594,979 7,708,761 Total current liabilities 31,680,087 41,193,884 Long-term lease deposits 1,144,935 4,184,874 Maintenance deposit payments and other liabilities 3,663,571 4,620,133 Total liabilities $ 36,488,593 $ 49,998,891 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value. Authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 41,046,216 shares and 5,285,054 shares, respectively 4,105 529 Additional paid-in capital 293,390,354 243,220,709 Retained earnings 59,246,640 50,764,127 Total equity 352,641,099 293,985,365 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 389,129,692 $ 343,984,256

AERSALE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Products 11,663,743 83,614,464 49,390,126 170,566,047 Leasing 8,012,230 17,065,062 55,649,323 64,245,884 Services 29,706,030 20,196,834 103,898,798 69,389,272 Total net revenue 49,382,003 120,876,360 208,938,247 304,201,203 Cost of sales and operating expenses: Cost of products 8,683,045 63,741,487 49,889,691 131,671,553 Cost of leasing 2,928,022 7,774,874 24,243,806 29,217,035 Cost of services 24,645,728 17,187,912 82,015,605 58,263,856 Total cost of sales 36,256,795 88,704,273 156,149,102 219,152,444 Gross profit 13,125,208 32,172,087 52,789,145 85,048,759 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 15,015,731 17,767,361 55,634,855 59,813,607 CARES Act proceeds - - (12,692,702 ) - Transaction costs (recovered) incurred (1,864,386 ) 2,331,318 (1,435,705 ) 3,176,797 Income from operations (26,137 ) 12,073,408 11,282,697 22,058,355 Other income (expenses): Interest expense, net (337,992 ) (779,638 ) (1,644,969 ) (3,006,663 ) Other income (expenses), net 136,328 161,259 494,465 611,109 Total other expenses (201,664 ) (618,379 ) (1,150,504 ) (2,395,554 ) Income from operations before income tax provision (227,801 ) 11,455,029 10,132,193 19,662,801 Income tax (expense) benefit 869,625 (2,451,560 ) (1,649,680 ) (4,163,663 ) Net income 641,824 9,003,469 8,482,513 15,499,138

AERSALE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Years ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income from continuing operations $ 8,482,513 $ 15,499,138 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,222,907 30,080,936 Amortization of debt issuance costs 740,372 802,280 Inventory impairment 13,651,271 5,557,481 Impairment of aircraft held for lease 3,035,578 - Provision for doubtful accounts 211,696 54,939 Deferred income taxes 21,611 2,461,865 Stock-based compensation 1,042,456 - Decreases (increases) in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (2,586,940 ) (21,535,624 ) Inventory (55,275,418 ) 3,420,729 Deposits, prepaid expenses, and other current assets 3,373,540 (2,848,692 ) Deferred customer incentives and other assets 55,754 23,477 Advance vendor payments (2,958,224 ) (250,697 ) Accounts payable (800,943 ) 3,771,721 Income tax receivable 1,324,481 384 Accrued expenses (1,697,118 ) 3,159,718 Deferred revenue (5,893,782 ) 1,748,328 Lessee and customer purchase deposits 1,775,908 2,822,894 Other liabilities (956,562 ) 686,957 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (12,230,900 ) 45,455,834 Cash flows from investing activities: Business acquisitions (16,975,595 ) (26,081,080 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 3,100,000 2,115,441 Acquisition of aircraft and engines held for lease, including capitalized cost (5,127,892 ) (36,478,888 ) Purchase of property and equipment (2,137,219 ) (1,648,618 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (21,140,706 ) (62,093,145 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of Long Term Secure Debt - - Repayments of 8% Senior Secured Notes (3,424,273 ) (5,512,054 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 96,725,970 77,703,575 Repayments of revolving credit facility (96,725,970 ) (77,703,575 ) Payments of debt issuance costs - - Proceeds from Merger (Refer to Note N) 48,607,823 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 45,183,550 (5,512,054 ) Cash flows from discontinued operations Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - 18,050,201 Net cash used in financing activities - - Net cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued operations - 18,050,201 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 11,811,944 (4,099,164 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 17,505,002 21,604,166 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 29,316,946 $ 17,505,002

AERSALE CORPORATION ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION TABLE Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, EBITDA Reconciliation 2020 % of Total

Revenue 2019 % of Total

Revenue 2020 % of Total

Revenue 2019 % of Total

Revenue Reported Net Income/(Loss) 641,824 1.3 % 9,003,469 7.4 % 8,482,513 4.1 % 15,499,138 5.1 % Addbacks: Interest Expense 337,992 0.7 % 779,638 0.6 % 1,644,969 0.8 % 3,006,663 1.0 % Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (869,625 ) (1.8 %) 2,451,560 2.0 % 1,649,680 0.8 % 4,163,663 1.4 % Depreciation and Amortization 3,709,737 7.5 % 8,243,320 6.8 % 24,222,907 11.6 % 30,080,935 9.9 % Management Fees - 0.0 % 137,423 0.1 % - 0.0 % 557,005 0.2 % Inventory Adjustment - 0.0 % - 0.0 % 15,923,729 7.6 % - 0.0 % Stock Compensation 1,378,742 2.8 % - 0.0 % 1,378,742 0.7 % - 0.0 % One-Time Adjustment (1,869,386 ) (3.8 %) 3,150,000 2.6 % (1,435,705 ) (0.7 %) 3,600,000 1.2 % Adjusted EBITDA 3,329,284 6.7 % 23,765,409 19.7 % 51,866,835 24.8 % 56,907,404 18.7 %

About AerSale

AerSale serves airlines operating large jets manufactured by Boeing, Airbus and McDonnell Douglas and is dedicated to providing integrated aftermarket services and products designed to help aircraft owners and operators to realize significant savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines, and components. AerSale’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales, and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance and operating economics (e.g. AerSafe, AerTrak, and now AerAware).

___________________ 1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has not been provided due to the lack of predictability regarding the various reconciling items such as provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, which are expected to have a material impact on these measures and are out of AerSale’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable efforts.

