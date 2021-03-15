Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Announces Launch of Offering of Common Stock

The Company intends to use all of the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including repaying indebtedness and investing in mortgage loans and other target assets and investments consistent with its investment strategies and investment guidelines and funding commitments on existing mortgage loans.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE:ACRE), today announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of 7,000,000 shares of common stock. The Company expects to grant to the underwriters of the offering an option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional shares of common stock.

Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Securities and BofA Securities are joint book running managers for the offering, and JMP Securities and Raymond James are co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-3 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and has been declared effective. The offering may be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering can be obtained for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 30 Hudson Yards, 500 West 33rd Street - 14th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or by telephone at 1-800-326-5897 or by email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com; or BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Nothing in this press release constitutes an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company or an investment fund managed by the Company or its affiliates.

ABOUT ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Through its national direct origination platform, the Company provides a broad offering of flexible and reliable financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. The Company originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt and preferred equity, with an emphasis on providing value added financing on a variety of properties located in liquid markets across the United States. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation.