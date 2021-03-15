 

Tiptree Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering of The Fortegra Group, LLC

15.03.2021   

Tiptree Inc. (“Tiptree”) (NASDAQ:TIPT) today announced that its subsidiary The Fortegra Group, LLC (“Fortegra”) has publicly filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering. Fortegra represents Tiptree’s insurance segment and includes Fortegra Financial Corporation and the entities through which Smart AutoCare is operated. Fortegra intends to list securities on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FRF”. The size of the proposed offering and price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Tiptree believes there is substantial value in Fortegra that is not currently reflected in Tiptree's stock price. The offering is a way for Tiptree to unlock that value for Tiptree shareholders.

It is expected that the net proceeds from Fortegra’s initial public offering will be used to execute its growth strategy, repay a portion of Tiptree’s Fortress credit facility, which was entered into in connection with the acquisition of Smart AutoCare, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

BofA Securities and Barclays are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; and Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or telephone at 1-888-603-5847).

The Registration Statement has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 134 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Wertpapier


