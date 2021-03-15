 

Rubius Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 21:32  |  46   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) (“Rubius”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics, today announces that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $150 million of shares of its common stock. Rubius also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock sold in the public offering. All the shares in the offering are to be sold by Rubius. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

Rubius intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments, to advance development of its ongoing and future clinical programs, to further develop its technology platform and to continue to advance its preclinical pipeline. Any remaining proceeds will be used for other ongoing research and development activities and general corporate purposes, such as working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures, including those related to its in-house manufacturing facility.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

The public offering is being made by Rubius pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or via email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, via telephone: +1 877-821-7388 or via email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or from Guggenheim Securities, LLC Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017 or by telephone at (212) 518-5548, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com. You may also obtain these documents free of charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

