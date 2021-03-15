Schwazze Appoints Jeff Cozad and Salim Wahdan to the Board of Directors

Schwazze, formerly operating as Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQX: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or “the Company"), today announced that Jeff Cozad and Salim Wahdan have been appointed to the Schwazze Board of Directors. Mr. Cozad will also serve on the following committees: Audit, Compensation and Corporate Governance. Mr. Wahdan will serve on the Audit committee.

Background of Jeff Cozad

Mr. Cozad is the co-founder of CRW Cann Holdings, LLC – a special purpose vehicle created to support Schwazze’s vision of becoming the dominant, vertically integrated player in the Colorado cannabis market. He is also the Managing Partner of his family office, Cozad Investments, LP, which has completed more than 20 investments across a disparate set of industries over the past 13 years.

Previously, Mr. Cozad spent several decades as a senior member of the investment team at firms that collectively deployed $10+ billion over his tenure. Most recently, Mr. Cozad co-founded and spent 12 years as a Managing Partner at Stonerise Capital Partners, an investment partnership that takes a value-add approach to building a concentrated portfolio of predominantly public securities in US small to mid-cap publicly traded companies. He was also a Partner at Blum Capital Partners for 6 years, a firm focused on both public strategic blocks and private equity investments. Prior to that, Mr. Cozad was a Managing Director of Security Capital Group Incorporated, a $4.5 billion global real estate research, investment, and operating management company for 10 years. Mr. Cozad spent the early years of his career at Morgan Stanley and LaSalle Partners Incorporated.

Mr. Cozad enjoys taking an active, collaborative role to drive shareholder value in the companies in which he invests. He has sat on several public company Boards, including CB Richard Ellis, Regency Realty, and Security Capital U.S. Realty. Mr. Cozad has also sat on several private company Boards and advisory committees including Pacific Retail Trust and Pall Mall Partners. Currently, he is a Board member or advisor to numerous earlier stage private companies, including Brevvie, Bridge (recently acquired by SeventyFifty Technologies), Cleanshelf, and Craftable.