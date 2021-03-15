 

Schwazze Appoints Jeff Cozad and Salim Wahdan to the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 21:57  |  30   |   |   

Schwazze, formerly operating as Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQX: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or “the Company"), today announced that Jeff Cozad and Salim Wahdan have been appointed to the Schwazze Board of Directors. Mr. Cozad will also serve on the following committees: Audit, Compensation and Corporate Governance. Mr. Wahdan will serve on the Audit committee.

Mr. Cozad and Mr. Wahdan will join Justin Dye, Brian Ruden, Jeff Garwood, and Pratap Mukharji on the Schwazze Board of Directors.

Background of Jeff Cozad

Mr. Cozad is the co-founder of CRW Cann Holdings, LLC – a special purpose vehicle created to support Schwazze’s vision of becoming the dominant, vertically integrated player in the Colorado cannabis market. He is also the Managing Partner of his family office, Cozad Investments, LP, which has completed more than 20 investments across a disparate set of industries over the past 13 years.

Previously, Mr. Cozad spent several decades as a senior member of the investment team at firms that collectively deployed $10+ billion over his tenure. Most recently, Mr. Cozad co-founded and spent 12 years as a Managing Partner at Stonerise Capital Partners, an investment partnership that takes a value-add approach to building a concentrated portfolio of predominantly public securities in US small to mid-cap publicly traded companies. He was also a Partner at Blum Capital Partners for 6 years, a firm focused on both public strategic blocks and private equity investments. Prior to that, Mr. Cozad was a Managing Director of Security Capital Group Incorporated, a $4.5 billion global real estate research, investment, and operating management company for 10 years. Mr. Cozad spent the early years of his career at Morgan Stanley and LaSalle Partners Incorporated.

Mr. Cozad enjoys taking an active, collaborative role to drive shareholder value in the companies in which he invests. He has sat on several public company Boards, including CB Richard Ellis, Regency Realty, and Security Capital U.S. Realty. Mr. Cozad has also sat on several private company Boards and advisory committees including Pacific Retail Trust and Pall Mall Partners. Currently, he is a Board member or advisor to numerous earlier stage private companies, including Brevvie, Bridge (recently acquired by SeventyFifty Technologies), Cleanshelf, and Craftable.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schwazze Appoints Jeff Cozad and Salim Wahdan to the Board of Directors Schwazze, formerly operating as Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQX: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or “the Company"), today announced that Jeff Cozad and Salim Wahdan have been appointed to the Schwazze Board of Directors. Mr. Cozad will also serve on the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
bluebird bio Presents Long-Term Data for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) Gene Therapy ...
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
Mr. Cooper Group Announces Sale of Title365 for $500 Million
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Schwazze Completes Acquisition of Five Remaining Star Buds Dispensaries in Colorado
02.03.21
Schwazze Completes Latest Financing Round