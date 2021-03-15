 

Greenbrook to Commence Trading on NASDAQ

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (TSX: GTMS) (“Greenbrook” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing and trading in U.S. dollar currency on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”). Trading on the NASDAQ will commence at the start of trading on March 16, 2021 under the symbol “GBNH”. Greenbrook’s common shares will continue trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollar currency under the symbol “GTMS”.

“The listing of our common shares on the NASDAQ marks a significant milestone in the history of our Company,” commented Bill Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greenbrook. “We believe that the NASDAQ listing will provide significant benefits, including increased visibility of the Company amongst investors, increased access to capital and potential for greater liquidity.”

About Greenbrook TMS Inc.

Operating through 126 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook is a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (“TMS”) therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Greenbrook has provided more than 510,000 TMS treatments to over 14,000 patients struggling with depression.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release, including with respect to the trading of Greenbrook’s common shares on the NASDAQ, constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “an opportunity exists”, “is positioned”, “estimates”, “intends”, “assumes”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s current annual information form available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



