Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces the Acquisition of a 50% Interest in a 245 Unit, Multi-Family Residential Building for $39.5 Million in the Washington D.C. Metro Area and CAD$5.0 Million Promissory Note Financing
All amounts are in US Dollars unless otherwise stated.
TORONTO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Apartment REIT (the “Trust”), (TSXV: FCA.U), (TSXV: FCA) is pleased to announce it has entered into a joint venture agreement with an unrelated third party to acquire a $39.5 million multi-family residential property located in the Washington D.C. Metro Area.
Hamilton Manor (“Hamilton Manor” or the “Property”) is a 245-unit, multi-family residential property located in Hyattsville, Maryland. Hyattsville, MD is located within the Washington D.C. Metro Area. Hamilton Manor is also in close proximity to the Trust’s Brentwood and Hyattsville, MD joint ventures. The joint venture is purchasing the property for $39.5 million or approximately $161,225 per unit ($206 per square foot). The acquisition of the Property is expected to close during the second quarter of 2020 and is subject to various closing conditions. The unrelated third party is the same partner in the current Hyattsville, MD joint venture.
The Property is being financed by a new first mortgage for approximately $26.5 million with an approximate 2.7% interest rate. The terms of the financing include a four-year interest-only or I/O period, 30 year amortization and a ten year term. The remaining capital requirement, including closing and working capital, is approximately $16.9 million and is being funded through $5.5 million of common equity held 50% by the Trust and 50% by the unrelated third party, with the remaining $5.9 million being funded as preferred equity at an 8% rate of return, being held 100% by the Trust.
To facilitate the closing of Hamilton Manor, the trust has retained Firm Capital Corporation, an entity affiliated to management of the Trust, to arrange (predominately to members of the Trust’s board and senior management) a CAD$5.0 million (US$4.0 million), two year promissory note that is matched off against the preferred equity investment. The promissory note will yield a positive spread for the Trust as the preferred equity investment is US$5.9 million at 8% and the promissory note is US$4.0 million at 6%.
ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is a U.S. focused real estate investment trust that pursues multi-residential income producing real estate and related debt investments on both a wholly owned and joint venture basis. Upon closing of Hamilton Manor, the Trust will have ownership interests in a total of 2,091 apartment units diversely located in Florida, Connecticut, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Georgia and Maryland.
