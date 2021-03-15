Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces the Acquisition of a 50% Interest in a 245 Unit, Multi-Family Residential Building for $39.5 Million in the Washington D.C. Metro Area and CAD$5.0 Million Promissory Note Financing

All amounts are in US Dollars unless otherwise stated.



TORONTO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Apartment REIT (the “Trust”), (TSXV: FCA.U), (TSXV: FCA) is pleased to announce it has entered into a joint venture agreement with an unrelated third party to acquire a $39.5 million multi-family residential property located in the Washington D.C. Metro Area.

Hamilton Manor (“Hamilton Manor” or the “Property”) is a 245-unit, multi-family residential property located in Hyattsville, Maryland. Hyattsville, MD is located within the Washington D.C. Metro Area. Hamilton Manor is also in close proximity to the Trust’s Brentwood and Hyattsville, MD joint ventures. The joint venture is purchasing the property for $39.5 million or approximately $161,225 per unit ($206 per square foot). The acquisition of the Property is expected to close during the second quarter of 2020 and is subject to various closing conditions. The unrelated third party is the same partner in the current Hyattsville, MD joint venture.