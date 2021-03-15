Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Announces Proposed Exchangeable Senior Notes Offering

DENVER, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) (the “Company” or “Centennial”) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of exchangeable senior notes due 2028 (the “notes”) of its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC (“CRP”), in a public offering registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, on a senior, unsecured basis, by Centennial and CRP’s subsidiaries that currently guarantee CRP’s outstanding senior notes. CRP expects to grant the underwriters of the notes a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $22,500,000 principal amount of notes, solely to cover over-allotments.



The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of CRP, will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on April 1, 2028, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or exchanged. Noteholders will have the right to exchange their notes in certain circumstances and during specified periods. CRP will settle exchanges by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of Centennial’s Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “common stock”), or a combination of cash and shares of Centennial’s common stock, at CRP’s election. The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part (subject to certain limitations), for cash at CRP’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after April 7, 2025 and on or before the 40th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Centennial’s common stock exceeds 130% of the exchange price for a specified period of time. The redemption price will be equal to the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date. The interest rate, initial exchange rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the pricing of the offering.

CRP intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to fund the cost of entering into the capped call transactions described below. CRP intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from the offering to redeem, at par, all of its outstanding 8.00% second lien senior secured notes due 2025 and to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. If the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional notes, then CRP intends to use a portion of the additional net proceeds to fund the cost of entering into additional capped call transactions as described below, as well as to repay additional outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.