Inventiva announces filing of its 2020 Universal Registration Document and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F



Daix (France), March 15, 2021 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it had filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2020, including the management report and the annual financial report, with the French “Autorité des Marchés Financiers” (AMF) and its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).



These documents can be accessed on the “Investors” section of the Company’s corporate website (www.inventivapharma.com). In addition, the 2020 Universal Registration Document is available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and the 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F is also available on the website of the SEC (www.sec.gov).





About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need.

Leveraging its expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing two clinical candidates, as well as a deep pipeline of earlier stage programs.

Lanifibranor, its lead product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. In 2020, Inventiva announced positive topline data from its Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of patients with NASH and obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designation for lanifibranor in the treatment of NASH.

Inventiva is also developing odiparcil, a second clinical stage asset, for the treatment of patients with subtypes of MPS, a group of rare genetic disorders. Inventiva announced positive topline data from its Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating odiparcil for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients at the end of 2019 and received FDA Fast Track designation in MPS VI for odiparcil in October 2020.