Planet Ventures Announces Plan to Spin-Out Esports Gaming Subsidiary

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Ventures Inc. ( TSX-V: PXI; FSE: P6U ) (“ Planet” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it is reviewing and planning a spin-out transaction (the “ Spin-Out Transaction ”) whereby the shares of its wholly owned subsidiary 1261489 B.C. Ltd., to be renamed 1 st Eleven Esports Limited (“ 1 st Eleven ”), will be distributed pro-rata to the shareholders of Planet, by way of a dividend-in-kind. The Spin-Out Transaction is expected to complete during the second quarter of 2021 and will be subject to approval of the listing of the 1 st Eleven common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

THIS NEWS RLEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

The Spin-Out Transaction will create 1st Eleven as an independent public company. 1st Eleven will initially be focused on Esports and eGaming.

About 1 st 11

1st11’s focus is to maximise on the exciting opportunities and capitalise on the increasing demand for live content in Esports, by offering live events with a unique athlete experience and gamer programming.

1st11’s unique business model combines the passion for football (soccer) and Esports with innovative gamer technology and provides exclusive access to international athletes and football stars. 1st11 will be the first sports media company to produce and manage Esports teams made up entirely of professional athletes and football players, who will play against, participate and engage with football fans and gamers as part of a unique and exciting gaming experience.

1st11’s proprietary online platform will ultimately provide subscribers with a gamer hub, dedicated to gamers and sports fans who want a new, live, and competitive Esports experience. 1st11 will provide professional events, news, gamer programs, and live media partner information. 1st11’s game platform offers players multiple game options, via syndicated and collective peer-to-peer group play.

Brazil alone boasts a significant and substantial gamer base, having in excess of 75.7 million gamers, the third largest Esports fan base in the world and 7.6 million Brazilians watching professional content more than once per month (source: Newzoo). It is estimated that the Esports market could reach $1.8 billion to as high as $3.2 billion in revenue by 2022 (source: Newzoo).

“This is a monumental step towards giving Planet shareholders the value they deserve,” says Zula Kropivnitski, CFO of Planet Ventures Inc. “With both the Esports and eGaming industries raising billions of dollars over the last year, we felt that the best way to unlock the true value of 1st11 is to have it as a stand-alone company. Since our acquisition of 1st11, Peter Glancy, Flavio Maria and their team have consistently exceeded our expectations and have paved the way for 1st11 to become one of the top eGaming platforms in the world. Through several accretive acquisitions and investments, 1st11 is quickly becoming a well-known Esports platform and brand in the UK and South America and we are extremely excited to continue to support their efforts as we work to unlock its true value.”