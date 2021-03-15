 

Granite Joint Venture Awarded $42 Million Air Force Base Improvement Project in Guam

The joint venture team comprised of Granite (NYSE: GVA) and Obayashi Corporation has been awarded the P3001 Standoff Weapons Complex at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Pacific (NAVFAC PAC). As consolidating partner, the $42 million award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s first quarter 2021 backlog.

The project will expand the existing missile assembly shop, add a new powered trailer maintenance facility, and supporting infrastructure at Andersen Air Force Base. The new supporting infrastructure will include upgrades to transportation routes with heavy-duty pavement to accommodate increased traffic volume, a new airfield entry gate, upgraded utilities to the new facilities, and two new earth-covered magazines.

“Granite has a rooted presence in Guam constructing 38 projects in the last ten years for the Department of Defense and across the island and is honored to continue this partnership,” said Curtis Haldeman, vice president of Granite’s federal operations.

The joint venture team will be responsible for constructing the earth-covered magazines, the missile assembly shop expansion, and the maintenance facility expansion using structural concrete to resist the typhoon wind loads and seismic events common to Guam. The expansions will include new utilities and drainage facilities. The team will also replace the existing asphalt roads with new concrete roadways between the munitions storage area and the flight line.

Construction is expected to begin later this month and is expected to be completed by March 2023.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.



