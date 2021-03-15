Natural Resource Partners L.P. 2020 Form 10-K Now Available

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) announced today that it has filed the partnership’s Annual Report Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available on NRP’s website at www.nrplp.com , and hard copies of the report may be requested free of charge, at info@nrplp.com or by contacting the partnership at 1201 Louisiana, Suite 3400, Houston, TX 77002.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, and owns an equity investment in Ciner Wyoming, a trona/soda ash operation.

For additional information please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515 or tsammis@nrplp.com. Further information about NRP is available on the partnership’s website at http://www.nrplp.com.

