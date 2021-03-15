Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Present at Gabelli Funds 7th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium on March 18, 2021

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W") (NYSE: BW) has been invited to present at Gabelli Funds 7th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium, which is being held virtually on March 18, 2021.

B&W management is scheduled to present on March 18, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email RRiad@gabelli.com.