 

DWS Announces Stock Split and Change in Creation Unit Size for Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

DWS today announced a stock split for Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: HYLB) (the “ETF”).

The stock split for the ETF has a forward split ratio of five for four and will go into effect for shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 12, 2021, payable after the close of trading on April 13, 2021. The split will lower the ETF’s per share net asset value and increase the number of shares outstanding. The total value of shares outstanding will not be affected by the split. Shares of the ETF will begin trading on the NYSE Arca on a split-adjusted basis on April 14, 2021. Also effective on April 14, 2021, the size of a Creation Unit for the ETF will change from 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares.

Fund Name

Ticker

Inception Date

NAV/Share

(as of

March 12)

Forward

Split

Ratio

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

HYLB

December 7, 2016

$49.6293

5 for 4

About DWS Group

DWS Group (DWS) is one of the world's leading asset managers with USD 969bn of assets under management (as of 31 December 2020). Building on more than 60 years of experience, it has a reputation for excellence in Germany, Europe, the Americas and Asia. DWS is recognized by clients globally as a trusted source for integrated investment solutions, stability and innovation across a full spectrum of investment disciplines.

We offer individuals and institutions access to our strong investment capabilities across all major asset classes and solutions aligned to growth trends. Our diverse expertise in Active, Passive and Alternatives asset management – as well as our deep environmental, social and governance focus – complement each other when creating targeted solutions for our clients. Our expertise and on-the-ground-knowledge of our economists, research analysts and investment professionals are brought together in one consistent global CIO View, which guides our investment approach strategically.

