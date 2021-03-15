DWS Announces Stock Split and Change in Creation Unit Size for Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The stock split for the ETF has a forward split ratio of five for four and will go into effect for shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 12, 2021, payable after the close of trading on April 13, 2021. The split will lower the ETF’s per share net asset value and increase the number of shares outstanding. The total value of shares outstanding will not be affected by the split. Shares of the ETF will begin trading on the NYSE Arca on a split-adjusted basis on April 14, 2021. Also effective on April 14, 2021, the size of a Creation Unit for the ETF will change from 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares.

Ticker

Inception Date

NAV/Share (as of March 12)

Forward Split Ratio

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF HYLB December 7, 2016 $49.6293 5 for 4

