 

Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions

Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today the distributions on the common shares of four of its closed-end funds (each a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds").

With respect to each Fund, the distribution will be paid on April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on April 5, 2021. The ex-dividend date is April 1, 2021. The distribution per share for each Fund is as follows:

Fund

Distribution Per Share

Monthly Distributions

 

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE: IGD)

$0.040

 

Quarterly Distributions

 

 

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE: IAE)

$0.215

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE: IHD)

$0.180

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE: IRR)

$0.077

As a reminder, as was announced on January 14th, 2021, the Board of Trustees of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: IID) has approved a Plan of Liquidation and Termination for the Fund. The Plan of Liquidation and Termination is expected to take effect on or about March 31, 2021.

Each Fund intends to make regular monthly/quarterly distributions based on the past and projected performance of the Fund. The amount of a Fund’s distribution may vary, depending on a number of factors. As portfolio and market conditions change, the rate of distributions on the common shares may change. There can be no assurance that a Fund will be able to declare a distribution in each period. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The tax treatment and characterization of a Fund’s distributions may vary significantly from time to time depending on the net investment income of the Fund and whether the Fund has realized gains or losses from its options strategy versus gain or loss realizations in the equity securities in the portfolio. Each Fund's distributions will normally reflect past and projected net investment income, and may include income from dividends and interest, capital gains and/or a return of capital.

