Arco Platform Limited to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 31, 2021

Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2020 and fiscal year 2020 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, following the close of the market on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 6 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing +1 412 717-9627, +1 844 204-8942, +55 11 3181 8565 or +55 11 4118-4632 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 31, 2021. An audio replay of the call will be available through April 6, 2021 by dialing +55 11 3193 1012 and entering access code 1608874#. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.arcoplatform.com/

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience while enabling schools to thrive.

