Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Announces that Common Stock and Rights to Commence Separate Trading on or about March 17, 2021

New York, N.Y., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 15, 2021 Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MCADU), a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced that holders of the Company's units may elect to separately trade the common stock and rights included in its units commencing on or about March 17, 2021.

The common stock and rights will trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbols MCAD and MCADR, respectively. Units not separated will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the symbol MCADU. After separation, the common stock and rights may be recombined to create units.