Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private Financing

TEL-AVIV, Israel, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (“Anchiano”; Nasdaq: ANCN) and Chemomab Ltd. (“Chemomab”), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need, today announced that Anchiano’s shareholders voted to approve the contemplated merger with Chemomab and the issuance of AnchianoAmerican Depositary Shares (ADSs) in connection with the pending merger. Shareholders also approved a reverse split of Anchiano’s common shares.

The merged company is expected to receive approximate gross proceeds from the private financing of $45.5 million, which will be used to advance the Chemomab pipeline

The companies also announcedthe pricing of a private investment of $45.5 million into the combined company led by new and certain existing investors of Chemomabincluding Cormorant Asset Management,OrbiMed, Peter Thiel,Christian Angermayer’sPresight Capital and Apeiron Investment Group, as well as other healthcare-focused and institutional investors.The private financing consists of the sale of 41,908,232ADSs and 4,190,819accompanying warrants at a purchase price of $1.08443 (pre reverse split to take effect immediately prior to the closing of the merger). The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.08443 and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

Oppenheimer and Co. Inc. served as the sole placement agent for the financing.

About Anchiano

Anchiano is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies to treat cancer in areas of significant clinical need located in Cambridge, MA. Anchiano is developing small-molecule pan-mutant-RAS inhibitors and inhibitors of PDE10 and the b-catenin pathway. For more information about Anchiano, please visit www.anchiano.com.

About Chemomab Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening inflammatory and fibrotic diseases and is currently undergoing clinical development for the orphan diseases, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) and Systemic Sclerosis (SSc). Chemomab is advancing in parallel three Phase 2 clinical trials for CM-101 in fibrotic indications and expecting to report data during 2021-2022. Chemomab is supported by leading healthcare-focused investors including OrbiMed and Peter Thiel. For more information about Chemomab, please visit www.chemomab.com.