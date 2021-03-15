 

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund & Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declare Quarterly Distributions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 23:00  |  32   |   |   

Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced the quarterly distribution on the common shares of two of its closed-end funds: Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE: IGA) and Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE: IDE) (each a “Fund” and together the “Funds”).

With respect to the Funds, the distribution will be paid on April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on April 5, 2021. The ex-dividend date is April 1, 2021. The distribution per share for each Fund is as follows:

Fund

Distribution Per Share

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

$0.197

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

$0.229

The Funds intend to make regular quarterly distributions based on the past and projected performance of each Fund. The amount of quarterly distributions may vary, depending on a number of factors. As portfolio and market conditions change, the rate of distributions on the common shares may change. There can be no assurance that the Funds will be able to declare a distribution in each period. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The following information is required under each Fund’s managed distribution policy and sets forth an estimate of the sources of each Fund’s distribution paid January 15, 2021 and distributions paid fiscal year-to-date. Amounts are expressed on a per common share basis and as a percentage of the distribution amount.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Source

 

January

Distribution

 

% of January

Distribution

 

Cumulative

Distributions paid

Fiscal Year-to-Date

 

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date1

 

Net Investment Income

 

$ 0.033

 

16.95%

 

$ 0.130

 

16.48%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

 

$ 0.000

 

0.00%

 

$ 0.000

 

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

 

$ 0.000

 

0.00%

 

$ 0.401

 

50.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

 

$ 0.164

 

83.05%

 

$ 0.257

 

32.62%

Total per common share

 

$ 0.197

 

100.00%

 

$ 0.788

 

100.00%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Source

 

January

Distribution

 

% of January

Distribution

 

Cumulative

Distributions paid

Fiscal Year-to-Date

 

% of the Cumulative

Distributions paid

Fiscal Year-to-Date1

 

Net Investment Income

 

$ 0.023

 

10.19%

 

$ 0.163

 

17.74%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

 

$ 0.000

 

0.00%

 

$ 0.000

 

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

 

$ 0.000

 

0.00%

 

$ 0.000

 

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

 

$ 0.206

 

89.81%

 

$ 0.753

 

82.26%

Total per Common Share

 

$ 0.229

 

100.00%

 

$ 0.916

 

100.00%

1  The Fund’s fiscal year is March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund’s investment performance from the amount of each distribution or from the terms of the Funds’ Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Funds is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income.’ The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Section 19(a) Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Set forth in the tables below is information relating to each Fund’s performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Average annual total return at NAV for the five year period ended on November 30, 20201

5.60%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 20202

7.94%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 20203

2.42%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 20204

5.95%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Average annual total return at NAV for the five year period ended on November 30, 20201

5.67%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 20202

7.65%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 20203

11.23%

Cumulative fiscal year-to-date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 20204

5.74%

1

Average annual total return at NAV represents the compound average of the annual NAV total returns of the Fund for the five year period ended on November 30, 2020.

2

The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of November 30, 2020.

3

Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2020 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.

4

Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of November 30, 2020.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The performance quoted represents past performance. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors’ expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund’s investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors’ confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses.

Certain statements made on behalf of the Fund in this release are forward-looking statements. The Fund’s actual future results may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including but not limited to a decline in value in equity markets in general or the Fund’s investments specifically. Neither the Fund nor Voya Investment Management undertake any responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

This information should not be used as a basis for legal and/or tax advice. In any specific case, the parties involved should seek the guidance and advice of their own legal and tax counsel.

About Voya Investment Management

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of December 31, 2020, over $245 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With more than 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 as a “Best Places to Work” by Pensions and Investments magazine. For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya Investment Management on Twitter @VoyaInvestments.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund & Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declare Quarterly Distributions Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced the quarterly distribution on the common shares of two of its closed-end funds: Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE: IGA) …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
bluebird bio Presents Long-Term Data for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) Gene Therapy ...
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
Mr. Cooper Group Announces Sale of Title365 for $500 Million
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23:00 Uhr
Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions
21:15 Uhr
Voya Financial Announces New Operating Model to Advance Its Growth Strategy
10.03.21
Unison Risk Advisors Announces Launch of New Pooled Employer Plan
08.03.21
Voya Foundation and Teach For America collaborate to diversify America’s teaching workforce
08.03.21
Glen Allen, Va-based TAG Advisors launches one of the first Pooled Employer Plans in the Independent Broker-Dealer space
03.03.21
Voya adds new Emergency Savings solution to its suite of financial wellness support offerings
25.02.21
Voya Prime Rate Trust Announces Change to Record Date for Determining Shareholders
24.02.21
Voya Prime Rate Trust Announces Resignation of Investment Manager, Intention to Approve Successor Manager and Second Tender Offer
23.02.21
Voya Financial Recognized as One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere — for Eighth Consecutive Year
22.02.21
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund, Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announce Intention to Conduct Tender Offer for Common Shares