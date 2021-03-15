Firm Capital Property Trust Announces the Acquisition of a 50% Interest in a 181 Unit Manufactured Home Community for $16.9 Million

Mountview is located on 24 acres of land, comprised of two adjacent parcels that is currently 100% occupied. The Property is conveniently located to schools, public transportation, shopping, downtown restaurants, and entertainment. The Property is an original owner-managed community owned by the current group since 1973, the same year the Property was developed. The Property features city water and sewer, paved roads, street lighting, and below ground electrical infrastructure.

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Property Trust (" FCPT " or the " Trust ") (TSXV: FCD.UN) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 50% interest in a 181 site Manufactured Housing Community (“ MHC ”) named Mountview Mobile Home Park (“ Mountview ” or the “ Property ”) located in Calgary, Alberta. The acquisition price for 100% of the Property is approximately $16.9 million, excluding transaction costs. The Trust's portion of the acquisition price is approximately $8.5 million.

The Trust will enter into joint venture arrangement with SunPark Communities, LP (“SunPark”), such that the Trust will own 50% of the Property and SunPark the remaining 50%. SunPark is partially affiliated with members of the board and senior management of the Trust. This co-investment is consistent with the Trust’s objective of being aligned with strong real estate industry partners.

The Trust is funding is portion of the acquisition through existing cash resources (including the Trust’s credit facilities). Closing of the Property has occurred and is expected to be immediately accretive to AFFO.

Eli Dadouch, Founder, President and CEO of the Firm Capital organization stated: "This is a strategic acquisition and further builds our MHC portfolio. For over 25 years, we have invested in the MHC sector under the SunPark Communities brand name. We are proud of our properties that we currently own and with the addition of this new Calgary MHC to our SunPark Community portfolio, it will enhance our national exposure to the sector. We are committed to growing this sector of our business. A dedicated MHC team at Firm Capital focuses on both equity ownership investments, MHC chattel mortgages, and financing for these types of properties.”