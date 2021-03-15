Currency Exchange International Announces Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended January 31, 2021

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:CXI; OTCBB:CURN), announces its financial results and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three-months ended January 31, 2021 (all figures are in U.S. dollars except where otherwise indicated). The complete financial statements and MD&A can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .



On March 11, 2020 the World Health Organization (“WHO”) officially declared COVID-19, the disease caused by a novel coronavirus, a pandemic. Measures enacted to curtail COVID-19 by various governments have significantly impacted travel and tourism, and therefore the demand for foreign currencies. The Company has experienced a material decline in revenue as a result. While the Company continues to operate, it is not possible to reliably estimate the duration and severity of these consequences as well as their impact on the financial position and results of future periods.

Randolph Pinna, CEO of the Company, stated, “CXI met its internal expectations with respect to both revenue and net loss in Q1. We are pleased with our progress in executing against a number of key initiatives in our strategic plan that was approved by our Board in October of last year. Our payments segment in Exchange Bank of Canada is experiencing significant growth, catalyzed by the acquisition last summer, and complemented by the addition of several new client relationship managers since. We are only beginning to penetrate what is a very large addressable market in corporate payments. The Company has also been successful at developing relationships with international financial institutions, representing an expansion of revenues for EBC beyond the Canadian market. In the U.S. market, we have continued our strategy of integrating our foreign exchange solution with third-party payments platforms, which will provide access to over 1,500 additional prospective clients. Increasing our market share of U.S. financial institutions is central to our strategy. We are cautiously optimistic that the mass vaccination efforts should allow governments to begin relaxing measures that inhibit international travel in the months ahead. CXI continues to maintain strong liquidity and is well-capitalized to continue in the face of the challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic.”