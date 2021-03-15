Securities Repurchasing Programme- Weekly Disclosure Trading in Own Shares From 8th to 10th of March 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 15.03.2021, 23:32 | 52 | 0 | 0 15.03.2021, 23:32 | Regulatory News: GROUPE SEB (Paris:SK) Issuer : SEB S.A. Types of securities : ordinary shares ISIN : FR0000121709 LEI Code : 969500WP61NBK098AC47 Securities repurchasing programme decided by the combined Shareholders’ Meeting on May,19th 2020 Programme disclosed to the AMF on July,7th 2020 Stockbroker : SOCIETE GENERALE Company Company LEI Code Instrument

Code Transaction

Date (Day) ISIN Code Way Daily Volume

(Nb of securities)

Daily Weighted

Average Price Of

Purchase Exchange SEB 969500WP61NBK098AC47 SK.PA 8-Mar-21 FR0000121709 B 2,029 139.4099 DXE SEB 969500WP61NBK098AC47 SK.PA 8-Mar-21 FR0000121709 B 2,577 139.2682 ENX SEB 969500WP61NBK098AC47 SK.PA 8-Mar-21 FR0000121709 B 1,000 139.5140 TQE SEB 969500WP61NBK098AC47 SK.PA 9-Mar-21 FR0000121709 B 721 139.8307 DXE SEB 969500WP61NBK098AC47 SK.PA 9-Mar-21 FR0000121709 B 1,713 139.8316 ENX SEB 969500WP61NBK098AC47 SK.PA 9-Mar-21 FR0000121709 B 378 139.8683 TQE SEB 969500WP61NBK098AC47 SK.PA 10-Mar-21 FR0000121709 B 361 139.3878 DXE SEB 969500WP61NBK098AC47 SK.PA 10-Mar-21 FR0000121709 B 1,173 139.1951 ENX SEB 969500WP61NBK098AC47 SK.PA 10-Mar-21 FR0000121709 B 48 139.4771 TQE TOTAL 10,000 139.4780 SEB S.A.

SEB SA - N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON – capital 55 337 770 € TVA intracommunautaire : FR 12300349636

Shareholders Department I Campus SEB I 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 - 69134 ECULLY Cedex France

T.+33 (0)4 72 18 16 01 • Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98 | shareholders@groupeseb.com - www.groupeseb.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210315005825/en/



