 

Securities Repurchasing Programme- Weekly Disclosure Trading in Own Shares From 8th to 10th of March 2021

Regulatory News:

GROUPE SEB (Paris:SK)

Issuer :

SEB S.A.

Types of securities :

ordinary shares

ISIN :

FR0000121709

LEI Code :

969500WP61NBK098AC47

Securities repurchasing programme decided by the combined Shareholders’ Meeting on May,19th 2020

Programme disclosed to the AMF on July,7th 2020

Stockbroker :

SOCIETE GENERALE

Company Company LEI Code Instrument
Code 		Transaction
Date (Day) 		ISIN Code Way Daily Volume
(Nb of securities)
 Daily Weighted
Average Price Of
Purchase 		Exchange
SEB 969500WP61NBK098AC47 SK.PA 8-Mar-21 FR0000121709 B

2,029

139.4099

DXE
SEB 969500WP61NBK098AC47 SK.PA 8-Mar-21 FR0000121709 B

2,577

139.2682

ENX
SEB 969500WP61NBK098AC47 SK.PA 8-Mar-21 FR0000121709 B

1,000

139.5140

TQE
SEB 969500WP61NBK098AC47 SK.PA 9-Mar-21 FR0000121709 B

721

139.8307

DXE
SEB 969500WP61NBK098AC47 SK.PA 9-Mar-21 FR0000121709 B

1,713

139.8316

ENX
SEB 969500WP61NBK098AC47 SK.PA 9-Mar-21 FR0000121709 B

378

139.8683

TQE
SEB 969500WP61NBK098AC47 SK.PA 10-Mar-21 FR0000121709 B

361

139.3878

DXE
SEB 969500WP61NBK098AC47 SK.PA 10-Mar-21 FR0000121709 B

1,173

139.1951

ENX
SEB 969500WP61NBK098AC47 SK.PA 10-Mar-21 FR0000121709 B

48

139.4771

TQE
TOTAL

10,000

139.4780

SEB S.A.
 SEB SA - N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON – capital 55 337 770 € TVA intracommunautaire : FR 12300349636
Shareholders Department I Campus SEB I 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 - 69134 ECULLY Cedex France
T.+33 (0)4 72 18 16 01 • Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98 | shareholders@groupeseb.com - www.groupeseb.com



