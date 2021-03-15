Securities Repurchasing Programme- Weekly Disclosure Trading in Own Shares From 8th to 10th of March 2021
GROUPE SEB (Paris:SK)
Issuer :
SEB S.A.
Types of securities :
ordinary shares
ISIN :
FR0000121709
LEI Code :
969500WP61NBK098AC47
Securities repurchasing programme decided by the combined Shareholders’ Meeting on May,19th 2020
Programme disclosed to the AMF on July,7th 2020
Stockbroker :
SOCIETE GENERALE
|Company
|Company LEI Code
Instrument
Code
Transaction
Date (Day)
|ISIN Code
|Way
Daily Volume
(Nb of securities)
Daily Weighted
Average Price Of
Purchase
|Exchange
|SEB
|969500WP61NBK098AC47
|SK.PA
|8-Mar-21
|FR0000121709
|B
2,029
139.4099
|DXE
|SEB
|969500WP61NBK098AC47
|SK.PA
|8-Mar-21
|FR0000121709
|B
2,577
139.2682
|ENX
|SEB
|969500WP61NBK098AC47
|SK.PA
|8-Mar-21
|FR0000121709
|B
1,000
139.5140
|TQE
|SEB
|969500WP61NBK098AC47
|SK.PA
|9-Mar-21
|FR0000121709
|B
721
139.8307
|DXE
|SEB
|969500WP61NBK098AC47
|SK.PA
|9-Mar-21
|FR0000121709
|B
1,713
139.8316
|ENX
|SEB
|969500WP61NBK098AC47
|SK.PA
|9-Mar-21
|FR0000121709
|B
378
139.8683
|TQE
|SEB
|969500WP61NBK098AC47
|SK.PA
|10-Mar-21
|FR0000121709
|B
361
139.3878
|DXE
|SEB
|969500WP61NBK098AC47
|SK.PA
|10-Mar-21
|FR0000121709
|B
1,173
139.1951
|ENX
|SEB
|969500WP61NBK098AC47
|SK.PA
|10-Mar-21
|FR0000121709
|B
48
139.4771
|TQE
|TOTAL
10,000
139.4780
SEB S.A.
SEB SA - N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON – capital 55 337 770 € TVA intracommunautaire : FR 12300349636
Shareholders Department I Campus SEB I 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 - 69134 ECULLY Cedex France
T.+33 (0)4 72 18 16 01 • Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98 | shareholders@groupeseb.com - www.groupeseb.com
