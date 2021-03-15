 

OFS Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering of Additional $25 Million of 4.75% Notes Due 2026 with a Re-Offer Yield of Approximately 4.50%

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.03.2021, 23:45  |  79   |   |   

OFS Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OFS) announced today that it has priced a registered public offering of an additional $25 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.75% notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) which will result in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $24.7 million after deducting payments of underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Notes will be issued at a price of 101.038% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued interest, resulting in a re-offer yield of approximately 4.50%.

Purchasers will be required to pay accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes from February 10, 2021 up to (but excluding) the date of delivery of the Notes. On August 10, 2021, the Company will pay this pre-issuance accrued interest on the Notes to the holders of the Notes as of the applicable record date, along with interest accrued on the Notes offered hereby from the date of delivery to such interest payment date.

The Notes will constitute a further issuance of, have the same terms as, rank equally in right of payment with, and be fungible and form a single series with the $100 million in aggregate principal amount of the 4.75% Notes due 2026 that the Company initially issued on February 10, 2021. Upon the issuance of the Notes, the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 4.75% notes due 2026 will be $125 million.

The Notes will mature on February 10, 2026 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time, or from time to time, at the Company’s option at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if applicable. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.75% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on February 10 and August 10 of each year, beginning on August 10, 2021.

The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on March 18, 2021.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund investments in debt and equity securities in accordance with its investment objectives and for other general corporate purposes. The Company may also use the net proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under its secured revolving credit facility with BNP Paribas, as amended (the “BNP Facility”). As of March 12, 2021, the Company had $35.7 million of indebtedness outstanding under the BNP Facility, which bore interest at rates from 1.94% to 2.69% as of such date. The BNP Facility matures on June 20, 2024.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OFS Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering of Additional $25 Million of 4.75% Notes Due 2026 with a Re-Offer Yield of Approximately 4.50% OFS Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OFS) announced today that it has priced a registered public offering of an additional $25 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.75% notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) which will result in net proceeds …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
bluebird bio Presents Long-Term Data for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) Gene Therapy ...
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
Mr. Cooper Group Announces Sale of Title365 for $500 Million
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
OFS Capital Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
01.03.21
OFS Capital Corporation Announces Date for Its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call