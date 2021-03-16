Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Announces up to $633 Million Raise Behind Pricing of Upsized $300 Million Initial Public Offering and an Additional Investment of up to $333 Million in Forward Purchase Agreements

The Company is incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While it may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or geographic location, the Company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the beauty, personal care and wellness sectors.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) and begin trading tomorrow, March 16, 2021, under the ticker symbol “WALDU.” Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “WALD” and “WALDW,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on March 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

In connection with the initial public offering, the Company has entered into a forward purchase agreement (the “Sponsor Forward Purchase Agreement”) with its sponsor, Waldencast Long-Term Capital LLC, and Dynamo Master Fund, a member of the sponsor, which will provide for the purchase of an aggregate 13,000,000 Class A ordinary shares and 4,333,333 redeemable warrants, for an aggregate purchase price of $130,000,000, or $10.00 per one Class A ordinary shares and one-third of one redeemable warrant, in a private placement to close substantially concurrently with the closing of the initial business combination. The Sponsor Forward Purchase Agreement provides that the purchasers may, in their sole discretion, increase the amount of capital committed under the Sponsor Forward Purchase Agreement up to an amount not to exceed $160,000,000.

In addition, the Company has entered into a third-party forward purchase agreement (the “Beauty Forward Purchase Agreement”) with Beauty Ventures LLC (“Beauty Ventures”), which will provide for the purchase of an aggregate of up to 17,300,000 Class A ordinary shares and up to 5,766,667 redeemable warrants, for an aggregate purchase price of up to $173,000,000, (subject to the below), or $10.00 per one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, in a private placement to close substantially concurrently with the closing of the initial business combination. To the extent that the amounts available from the trust account and other financing (including the Sponsor Forward Purchase Agreement) are sufficient for the cash requirements in connection with our initial business combination, our sponsor may, in its sole discretion, as the managing member of Beauty Ventures, reduce its purchase obligation, up to the full amount, under the Beauty Forward Purchase Agreement.