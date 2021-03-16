Western Resources Reports AGM Results

The new Board thereafter approved key Board and Management appointments, including re-appointment of Mr. Bill Xue as Chairman of the Board and Chair of the Executive Committee; Mr. George Gao as Chair of the Corporate Disclosure Policy Committee, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Guy Bentinck’s re-appointment as Chair of the Audit Committee and Mr. Weimin Wang as Chair of the Compensation Committee. Mr. Arthur Ma from China BlueChemical Ltd and Mr. Hailin Yu from Guoxin International Investment Corp. Ltd. are re-appointed as Board Observers. The board wishes to express its thanks to Mr. Fritz Venter and Mr. Alnesh Mohan, both of whom have contributed in their own ways to the development of the Project and the Company.

Western’s Chairman Bill Xue said, “We want to thank all the contractors and suppliers for their continued support and understanding during this unique and challenging period to bring the Milestone Project to fruition. Our special thanks goes to Archer Daniels Midland Company (“ADM”) for the 18 months extension to the binding offtake agreement Commencement Date of product delivery starting no later than November 30, 2022. Our primary focus continues to be raising the financing to complete the remaining 15% of the Project. We are pleased with the continued progress during the past ten months, where the Project team overcame many challenges to successfully achieve its staged goals in mining performance. The mining parameters, cavern volumes and dissolution efficiency are trending toward the operational targets which is key to securing financing. As the ongoing pandemic and overall market environment continues to affect financing, shareholders are reminded that there can be no certainty the Company will predict a confirmed timeline for financing, although the Company has mobilized all resources to that end.”