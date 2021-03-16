 

Imperial Acquires 30% Interest in the GJ Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) announces acquisition of a 30% interest in the GJ Property for $3.04 million from its Joint Venture partner Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited (70% interest). The GJ Property will be included as part of the Red Chris Joint Venture. The GJ Property includes known copper-gold porphyry mineralization and is located approximately 30 kilometres southwest of the Red Chris mine. The property covers the south west extent of the Red Chris GJ-Donnelly porphyry trend in the Golden Triangle and is comprised of 87 mineral tenures covering 39,432 hectares.

Brian Kynoch, Imperial Metals President, said “We are excited to announce this acquisition and look forward to working with our Joint Venture partner to explore this property given its proximity to the Red Chris mine infrastructure and its geological similarity to Red Chris.”

The main deposit on the GJ Property is the GJ-Donnelly copper-gold porphyry which is classified as a ‘high-K calc-alkalic to silica-saturated alkalic deposit’. Similarities to the Red Chris deposit include:

  • The Donnelly host rock, the Groat stock, is similar in age and composition to the Red Stock which hosts the Red Chris deposit.
  • The Groat stock has a general east-northeast by west-southwest trend and structures like the Red stock and may be on the same crustal lineament.
  • The alteration and mineralization are similar consisting of disseminated and fracture-controlled pyrite-chalcopyrite, quartz vein hosted chalcopyrite-pyrite, minor molybdenite and bornite.

In deeper diamond drilling at the GJ-Donnelly zone, previous explorers have identified intensely altered intrusives, with up to 55% quartz veining, as sheeted veins. In these zones the sulphides appear as finer grained and occur equally in the intrusive and quartz veins, and yield significantly higher copper, gold and silver grades. Exploring for higher grade mineralization, similar to that encountered in the deep East zone at Red Chris, will be one of the key targets at GJ. The deposit is ‘open’ at depth.

Outside of the GJ-Donnelly zone, the GJ Property has numerous other mineralized copper-gold porphyry and gold-silver veins which could be evaluated in future exploration programs.  Low to moderate copper-gold grades have been drilled at the Wolf and Seester porphyry prospects in the Groat stock, six and eight kilometres respectively, east-northeast along the structural trend from GJ-Donnelly.  The Trevor Peak showing consists of veins with high gold values in volcanics adjacent to the Groat stock located 4.5 kilometres east of GJ-Donnelly.  Silver-rich base-metal sulphide veins occur at the Horn, a showing seven kilometres north-northwest of GJ-Donnelly. Past drilling at the Horn also suggests gold potential.  The QC-Gordon vein in the extreme north of the property contains very high gold-silver grades in polymetallic veins and porphyry copper-gold in dikes and volcanic rocks.

10.03.21
Drilling at Red Chris Intersects 198 Metres Grading 0.89 g/t Gold and 0.83% Copper
23.02.21
Imperial Reports Final Drill Hole Assays from Mount Polley 2020 Exploration