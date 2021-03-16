 

Proposal to Modernize Rooftop Solar Program Would Support Customer Equity and Help Sustain California’s Clean Energy Progress

Today, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) and Southern California Edison (SCE) together proposed to modernize California’s 25-year-old rooftop solar program to support customer equity and help continue California’s success toward a clean energy future.

Submitted today to the California Public Utilities Commission, the joint proposal lays out a new approach for compensating future rooftop solar customers who export excess solar energy to the electric grid. This proposal would only apply to future, new rooftop solar customers, not current solar customers.

The heart of this modernization effort addresses an unfair and growing inequity stemming from earlier versions of the rooftop solar Net Energy Metering (NEM) program. This cost shift leads to electricity customers without solar systems paying about $3 billion more annually in their electricity bills to subsidize existing rooftop solar customers. This represents each customer without solar paying as much as $240 extra every year, or more for some customers with higher energy needs. The subsidy represents the costs of the electric grid that solar customers use, but for which they do not pay. Oftentimes, those left paying these higher costs are lower-income customers.i

This proposal to modernize the 25-year-old NEM program would accomplish the following objectives:

  • Ensure solar and non-solar customers using the grid pay their fair share for its costs;
  • Minimize any new, unnecessary bill increases for customers without solar, many of whom are lower income;
  • Help California achieve its climate change and clean energy goals in a more cost-effective and equitable manner; and
  • Update the current, outdated structure to align with today’s lower cost of solar energy and changing grid needs.

Joint Proposal from PG&E, SDG&E and SCE

The joint proposal for future rooftop solar customers:

  • Updates compensation for excess energy created by customers’ rooftop solar systems and exported to the grid to better align with the actual value of power and to more closely resemble what utilities pay for large-scale renewable energy resources.
  • Offers discounts for lower-income customers to ensure greater access to solar for these customers.
  • Encourages the adoption of rooftop solar with battery energy storage to increase the ability of customers to support the electric grid at critical times when the sun is not shining.
  • Includes a monthly grid charge to ensure solar customers are appropriately contributing to costs for maintaining, operating and improving the grid, and for statewide public purpose programs, such as energy efficiency or programs for lower-income customers.
  • Includes a monthly customer charge to pay for costs related to customer service and support such as call center costs, metering and other services benefitting all customers.

While the $3 billion cost shift from existing solar customers would continue, the joint utility proposal, if adopted, would ensure that this burden does not increase as new customers adopt rooftop solar.

