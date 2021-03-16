 

Three Citizenship by Investment Funded Health Centres in Dominica Opened This Week

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 01:00  |  13   |   |   

LONDON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent episode of a government programme, Prime Minister Dr the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit said that three health and wellness centres opened in the Commonwealth of Dominica last week. The Marigot health centre, the Georgetown health centre and the Bellevue Chopin health centre are part of the 12 health centres funded by Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme to provide citizens with higher quality medical facilities. As of now, eight of the facilities are complete. 

Once vetted investors contribute to the CBI Programme's Economic Diversification Fund (EDF) option, the revenue is channelled into initiatives like national healthcare, including the construction of the Marigot hospital, which is to be completed next month. This new hospital will be fully equipped with an operating theatre, ICU, in-patient wards, A&E, labs and x-ray services and a dialysis unit.

"We have recorded several accomplishments, all with the specific goal of enriching and improving the lives of Dominicans, we officially opened three health and wellness centres," said Prime Minister Skerrit, whose government dedicated $59.9 million (9.9 percent) of the 2020-2021 budget to the Ministry of Health. He also highlighted that the government has been managing the CBI funds "prudently" by using them to pay national debts, meet current expenditure, and sustain public sector projects.

Known as the "Nature Isle of the Caribbean," Dominica excels at offering eco-conscious tourists a unique experience that only the island's natural beauty, wellness facilities, exquisite locations and kind people can provide. Thanks to reputable foreign investors wishing to become Dominican citizens in exchange for an economic contribution, the island has managed to build sufficient monetary reserves to sponsor extensive rehabilitation and modernisation of the country. This ranges from rebalancing the ecosystem and investing in sustainable energy to fixing and reinforcing roads, bridges, and natural sites.

Besides the EDF option, investors can also buy pre-approved real estate to participate in the CBI Programme. This option includes luxury eco-resorts with superb wellness facilities, building the foundation of Dominica's burgeoning eco-tourism sector. The list of CBI approved hotels is limited, and mindful business people are eager to invest. Should they successfully pass all security checks, they can call themselves proud Dominicans and contribute to this resilient nation's future.

Contact:
pr@csglobalpartners.com 
www.csglobalpartners.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Three Citizenship by Investment Funded Health Centres in Dominica Opened This Week LONDON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In a recent episode of a government programme, Prime Minister Dr the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit said that three health and wellness centres opened in the Commonwealth of Dominica last week. The Marigot health …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
High Net-Worth Indians are Increasingly Seeking out Alternative Routes to Second Citizenship
Rising Demand for Control Rooms during COVID-19 Lockdowns to Accelerate Growth Prospects of Control Room Solutions Market during the Assessment Period of 2020-2030: TMR
Why 2021 Market Volatility May Make Precious Metals Like Gold & Silver More Appealing To Investors
Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size to Reach USD 27870 Million by 2026 at CAGR 5.4% | Valuates ...
Park Chul Whan, Senior Executive and Largest Individual Shareholder of Kumho Petrochemical Issues ...
45th International Famous Furniture Fair (Dongguan) Set to Become the Gathering Place for Global ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against XL Fleet Corp., and Certain ...
Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Size Worth $23.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
OSL Digital Securities Executes First Regulated Virtual Asset Trades in HK, SFC-Licensed Exchange ...
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
Wolters Kluwer Receives SAP EMEA South Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Technology Adoption
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA