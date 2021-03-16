 

Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports February 2021 Passenger Traffic

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 01:44  |  34   |   |   

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 69.1% year-over-year (YoY) decline in passenger traffic in February 2021. Also note that in 2020 there was one more day in February in relation to 2021.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights

 

Statistics

Feb'21(1)

Feb'20(3)(4)

% Var.

 

YTD’21(1)

YTD'20(2)(3)(4)

% Var.

 

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

1,324

3,696

-64.2%

 

3,013

7,805

-61.4%

 

International Passengers (thousands)

320

2,062

-84.5%

 

674

4,292

-84.3%

 

Transit Passengers (thousands)

331

643

-48.5%

 

843

1,474

-42.8%

 

Total Passengers (thousands)

1,975

6,401

-69.1%

 

4,530

13,570

-66.6%

 

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

21.0

28.2

-25.4%

 

41.4

59.0

-29.7%

 

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

30.3

64.9

-53.4%

 

65.3

136.6

-52.2%

 

 

(1)

Note that data for February 2021 for Neuquén Airport, in Argentina, is missing due to delays in the submission of information.

(2)

Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.

(3)

Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties.

(4)

Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in February 2021 dropped 69.1% YoY, reflecting the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on air travel across all countries of operations. Certain travel restrictions and requirements are in place and in most countries, while overall demand remains weak. International traffic declined by 84.5% YoY, while domestic traffic dropped 64.2% YoY.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic declined 74.9% YoY, remaining mostly flat when compared to the 74.5% decline in January 2021. International passenger traffic declined 87.6%, compared to a the 84.9% drop in the prior month, as the government reintroduced restrictions to international flights from certain countries, in light of the new COVID-19 strain in Brazil and Europe, and borders remain closed to foreigners, with certain exceptions. Domestic passenger traffic dropped 68.8% YoY, a slight improvement from the 69.6% decline in January 2021.

In Italy, passenger traffic declined 95.6% YoY, with international and domestic traffic down 97.9% and 89.9% YoY, respectively, reflecting air travel restrictions reenacted by the Italian government following a new COVID-19 outbreak in the region. Moreover, Florence Airport will remain closed to operations due to runway works from February 1st to April 1st, 2021.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic declined 45.1% YoY, dropping from the 34.4% decline in January 2021. Domestic passenger traffic declined 41.9%, while international traffic dropped 97.8% YoY, mainly driven by the spread of a new COVID-19 strain in the country, coupled with low overall demand and travel restrictions implemented at year-end.

In Uruguay, passenger traffic declined of 92.4% YoY, compared to a 93.5% in January 2021, impacted by the prolonged closure of borders to non-resident foreigners, with certain exceptions, and weak demand.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic declined 69.3% YoY, with declines of 62.5% in international traffic and 75.1% in domestic traffic, while in Armenia total passenger traffic dropped 53.9% during the month, an improvement from the 72.6% decline in January 2021.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume decreased 25.4% on February 2021, mainly due to declines of 23.2% in Argentina, 31.9% in Brazil and 39.6% in Ecuador.

Aircraft movements declined 53.4% YoY in February 2021, mainly attributed to decreases of 55.3% in Argentina, 35.0% in Brazil, 88.3% in Italy and 45.4% in Ecuador. Aircraft movements also declined 66.8% in Uruguay, 46.7% in Armenia and 67.3% in Peru.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Feb'21

Feb'20

% Var.

 

YTD'21

YTD'20

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina(1)

849

3,379

-74.9%

 

1,778

7,021

-74.7%

Italy

19

433

-95.6%

 

55

913

-93.9%

Brazil(2)

831

1,515

-45.1%

 

2,061

3,391

-39.2%

Uruguay

15

193

-92.4%

 

30

426

-93.0%

Ecuador

116

378

-69.3%

 

240

763

-68.5%

Armenia

90

196

-53.9%

 

154

431

-64.1%

Peru

56

307

-81.9%

 

212

626

-66.1%

TOTAL

1,975

6,401

-69.1%

 

4,530

13,570

-66.6%

(1)

See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table. (4) See Footnote 4 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

11,169

14,546

-23.2%

 

21,767

32,932

-33.9%

Italy

928

997

-6.9%

 

2,061

2,116

-2.6%

Brazil

4,256

6,252

-31.9%

 

8,714

10,863

-19.8%

Uruguay(3)

1,852

1,866

-0.8%

 

3,629

4,095

-11.4%

Ecuador

1,519

2,515

-39.6%

 

2,977

5,523

-46.1%

Armenia

1,083

1,575

-31.2%

 

1,870

2,603

-28.2%

Peru

203

418

-51.3%

 

409

824

-50.3%

TOTAL

21,010

28,169

-25.4%

 

41,427

58,957

-29.7%

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

15,350

34,348

-55.3%

 

31,827

71,104

-55.2%

Italy

535

4,585

-88.3%

 

1,532

9,403

-83.7%

Brazil

8,189

12,602

-35.0%

 

18,786

26,849

-30.0%

Uruguay

865

2,602

-66.8%

 

1,497

6,137

-75.6%

Ecuador

3,577

6,548

-45.4%

 

7,693

14,043

-45.2%

Armenia

980

1,837

-46.7%

 

1,720

4,075

-57.8%

Peru

785

2,400

-67.3%

 

2,227

4,991

-55.4%

TOTAL

30,281

64,922

-53.4%

 

65,282

136,602

-52.2%

 

To obtain the full text of this press release, please click on the following link: http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com

Category: Operational Statistic

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports February 2021 Passenger Traffic Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 69.1% year-over-year (YoY) decline in passenger traffic in February 2021. Also …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurinia Announces Positive Cost-Effectiveness Assessment of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Latest ICER ...
Gilead and Merck Announce Agreement to Jointly Develop and Commercialize Long-Acting, ...
First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Study Evaluating mRNA-1283, Moderna’s Next Generation ...
Carrefour Completes the Acquisition of 172 Proximity Stores and Supermarkets in Spain
BevCanna Announces Sales License Partnership to Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverages Across Canada
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
bluebird bio Presents Long-Term Data for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D) Gene Therapy ...
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
Mr. Cooper Group Announces Sale of Title365 for $500 Million
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports January 2021 Passenger Traffic