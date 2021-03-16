International expansion with appointment of two industry specialists in India

Dr Tom Oakley, CEO of Feedback, said: “We welcome Siva and Venkat to Feedback as we look to explore opportunities in our first international market. Siva will lead our India business development activities and Venkat, a Consultant Radiologist and digital innovator, is our clinical consultant and tech evangelist. Their insight will be invaluable as we look to build a strong and long-term presence in this burgeoning market. The government in India has highlighted the need for digital innovation through its National Digital Health Mission announced last year, which targets giving every Indian citizen a unique health ID and digitised health record and is a key priority for healthcare providers in India. Equally, the burgeoning private market is an area where we see significant growth opportunities.

LONDON, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feedback plc (AIM: FDBK, "Feedback" or the "Company"), the specialist medical imaging technology company, today confirms the appointment of two leading industry specialists in India, Siva Ramamoorthy and Dr Venkat Ramana Sudigali. Their focus will be to evaluate the potential prospects for Bleepa, the Company’s flagship clinical communications platform, in the large and growing Indian health care market, which is projected to grow to US$ 372 billion by 2022 1 .

“Bleepa is a CE marked medical communications platform, built around specific patient episodes that enables the sharing of clinical grade medical images and dialogue between clinicians using personal devices. This flexibility is ideally suited to the hub and spoke hospital system in India, enabling remote but secure communications between clinicians and their colleagues. With a population of 1.38 billion people, access to centres of excellence in the four major cities is challenging, and we believe that Bleepa can provide the vital digital link between these centres of excellence and regional or even mobile care units. Our additional inclusion in the Department for International Trade’s First 100 UK Digital Health Companies Playbook, for fast evolving and pioneering Digital Health companies ready to go global, is testament to this.”

Siva Ramamoorthy, Consultant, Feedback India Growth Market, added:

“Bleepa is a world leading innovator in enabling better, amplified usage of medical imaging. Bleepa enables greater effectiveness in patient care through better use of medical imaging, secure annotation and discussion, and by enabling remote working. India is a world leader in health care delivery. We are excited to bring Bleepa’s innovative solutions into the Indian marketplace.”

Dr Venkat Ramana Sudigali, Clinical Adviser, Feedback India Growth market, commented:

“Bleepa is a medical communications tool developed by a talented group of professionals many of whom have experience in the NHS, one of the best public healthcare systems in the world. The Indian healthcare system has been growing exponentially over the past few years, with world class service now available in many parts of the country. Bleepa’s goal is betterment of patient care and safety and improving accessibility to high quality care. Having been a consultant to several health-tech firms, I feel Bleepa is an innovative model that delivers simple, easy to use tool for many healthcare providers helping in communication, monitoring, referrals, and learning, which will be extremely useful in the Indian healthcare system.”

