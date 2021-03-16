Plum Acquisition Corp. I Announces $300 Million Initial Public Offering

The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (NASDAQ) and trade under the ticker symbol “PLMI U” beginning tomorrow, March 16, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-fifth of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “PLMI” and “PLMI W,” respectively.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plum Acquisition Corp. I (the “Company” or “Plum”), a newly incorporated special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit.

The Company is sponsored by Plum Partners, LLC (the “Sponsor”) and led by Executive Chairwoman Ursula Burns, Chief Executive Officer Clay Whitehead, President Kanishka Roy, and Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer Mike Dinsdale. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to pursue opportunities with internet and software companies that leverage platform models in enterprise software, SMB software and infrastructure, or disruptive marketplace models in verticals where the Plum team has extensive expertise, such as business automation, health and wellbeing, and finance- and insurance-related tech.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as sole book-running manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on March 15, 2021. The offering is expected to close on March 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West St., New York, NY, 10282 or by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” related to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Media@plumpartners.com