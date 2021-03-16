Today, Walmart announced that acclaimed American fashion designer Brandon Maxwell is collaborating with the retailer as Creative Director for Free Assembly and Scoop, its exclusive, elevated fashion brands. This collaboration is a first for Walmart’s private brand apparel business, which has successfully expanded its assortment to include quality, on-trend and accessible fashion to help customers outfit their closet no matter their personal style or budget.

Walmart Enlists American Fashion Designer Brandon Maxwell as Creative Director for Select Elevated Fashion Brands (Photo: Business Wire)

Known as one of the industry’s leading American fashion designers, Maxwell will act as Creative Director for Free Assembly and Scoop, driving the design of seasonal collections for men’s, women’s, children’s and accessories. In his role, he will be responsible for collection design and providing input into material selection, sourcing and production. He will also be involved in brand marketing initiatives and campaigns for both elevated brands.

“Working with Walmart has long been a dream of mine. Like many people across the country who live in a small town, Walmart was the destination for everything where I grew up in Texas, including clothing,” said Brandon Maxwell, Creative Director for Free Assembly and Scoop at Walmart. “This partnership allows me to bring the experience and joy of fashion to countless people who live in small towns across the country. Everyone deserves to have access to well-designed clothing at an accessible price point. I am energized by this collaboration with Walmart, as it is not only an opportunity to make exceptional design accessible to all but with our charitable initiatives, we will work to help people improve their lives. That is after all the most fashionable thing we can do.”

Born and raised in Longview, Texas, Maxwell is known for his red-carpet gowns and award-winning runway creations. He began his fashion journey as a child playing under the racks of the clothing store where his grandmother worked in Texas. This experience laid the foundation for a career in fashion styling and the launch of his eponymous brand BRANDON MAXWELL. Like Walmart, Maxwell believes that everyone should have access to beautiful clothing that makes them look and feel their best.