Metall Zug Group: Jury selects winning project for SHL Medical AG's combined production and office building at Tech Cluster Zug.

Urban Assets Zug AG, a subsidiary of Metall Zug AG, launched an architectural competition for the development of the 'Südtor' building plot in the south of the Tech Cluster Zug site together with SHL Medical AG at the end of 2020. The intention is to create a combined production and office building for SHL Medical.

The competition assignment was to plan company headquarters, including a Research & Development (R&D) Center and production facilities, at the Tech Cluster Zug.

As the SHL Group is striving for continuous growth over the next few years, the new location is to be developed in two construction phases, followed by four build-out phases that will also be commissioned in several stages.

Like the new V-ZUG buildings on the same site, the 'SHL Südtor' building is to be planned and constructed in line with the Tech Cluster's sustainable building concept.

The winning project

The architecture firms Bauart Architekten und Planer, EM2N Architekten, Graber & Steiger Architekten and Penzel Valier AG were invited to take part in the competition to realize this complex industrial facility. The jury, consisting of representatives of the City of Zug, SHL Medical, Metall Zug and experts from various fields, were presented with four outstanding architectural projects. Ultimately, the project by Penzel Valier AG won over the jury and emerged the winner.